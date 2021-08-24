Horoscope Today, August 24: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction.

We all know why when we drop something it falls to the ground. Well, yes, it’s gravity! But what actually makes things heavy, including the stars and planets?

Well, apparently it’s the Higgs Boson. We’ve just spent ten years and a small fortune looking for it and now we have plenty of evidence! But what about the graviton? More later!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Partners are still labouring under powerful planetary influences and might therefore feel rather nervous about the future. They may also have subjected you to one or two unfair criticisms. You should be strong enough to brush these aside.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You are noted for your reliability and consistency, yet greater flexibility in your dealings with intimate partners will not come amiss. Your timing must be impeccable if you are to recognise the appropriate times to give way. As from tomorrow, your family affairs take a higher priority, so be prepared.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Social trends remain positive but you may now begin to feel that work and chores deserve to take more and more of your time. In other words, you will do well by retaining a thoroughly practical attitude. In fact, you’d better do so over the next four days.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Today’s stars are excellent if you are planning any practical discussions and meetings, partly because you’ll be ahead of the game. The Moon’s position could hardly be more favourable for reaching solutions which are at once sensible and a welcome change from the past.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

According to the fast-moving lunar cycle, the best way to use your time today and tomorrow is to settle your accounts, dealing with all outstanding bills and debts. Otherwise you may miss an opportunity which will not come round again for another three or four weeks.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may be feeling slightly wobbly, emotionally, over the next two to three days. I say this so that you may be aware of any sudden fluctuations in your mood and be in a position to mitigate any adverse effects on your personal relationships. You’ll be in a strong position, by the way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Secrecy is a necessity at those periods when other people are just not ready to listen to what you have to say. You may keep your feelings to yourself if that is what the current times demand. After all, in many respects this is a moment for action.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There is a great deal going on behind the scenes. Perhaps you feel that if you continue to implement your plans discreetly, you will avoid the opposition that might be aroused if other people knew what you were doing. Once you achieve a balance between your interests and other people’s desires, you’ll be much happier.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You have worked so hard to build up a sense of trust that you don’t want anyone to get the idea that you are about to betray their confidence. Therefore, please do be sure to keep everyone informed about plans in which they are involved. After all, if they don’t know what you’re up to they can’t give you their support!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Communication and travel plans are now well to the fore, but a great deal depends on the results of recent initiatives. You must be decisive and see to it that all loose ends are tied up – for good. Otherwise you won’t be ready to seize next month’s offers and opportunities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Please pay attention to your financial affairs and make extra efficiency your goal. It’s not often realised that you can be surprisingly businesslike if only you would accept current realities. The end of the week brings your best chance to take long-term decisions – and make them stick.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You’re in a mystical mood this year. Remember that this is a period when it is your noble aspirations and higher principles which must be your guiding light. A great deal of inspiration will also be derived from contacts with distant cultures and people from far away.