Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Horoscope Today, August 24, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Capricorn- Partners and rivals shouldn't be too complacent

leo, cancer, libra, horoscopeHoroscope Today, August 24, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Several important planets are altering their  positions, directing your attention away from old concerns to new ambitions. Happily, family gatherings will be on the cards. At the very least you need to ask relations what they’re feeling – and what they want.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

One particular tie or association should now have reached a turning-point. Even if the consequence was a complete break, you can be assured that in the long run all was for the very best. Even an old rejection, or failure, may turn out to have saved you for something better.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

As from today, financial planning is due to achieve a much greater priority in your daily affairs. You’ll be signing papers, making deals, negotiating contracts and summoning family conferences. But, however practical the steps you’re taking, your emotional commitment will be beyond question.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You can be the most tolerant of people – nobody would deny that. But you’re not one to suffer fools or put up with incompetence, especially not at work. However, it may be your own overweening ambition or impatience which causes minor problems today. Humility pays!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You are moving into a secretive phase which could last for another two weeks. You may be wise to keep certain information to yourself, regarding other people being unfit to know what you have in mind. You have to steer clear of those who jump to conclusions – the wrong conclusions!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The Moon adjusts its position in the early hours, raising the energy level just slightly. Only night-owls, shift-workers and early-risers will notice the change of mood that takes place then, but all of you will be happier by midday. Or, at least, you’ll know that a difficulty can be satisfactorily dealt with.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There is certainly no reason for you to feel inadequate or guilty. The trouble is that the Moon tends to evoke in you some mysterious feeling that you have done something you shouldn’t have, even when you haven’t! Perhaps you’ve just got a guilty conscience!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It’s a time for discussions, meetings and negotiations, mainly because you have to try and balance the prevailing emotional atmosphere. In view of current uncertainties, one thing we can be definite about is that decisions reached now will be overturned within no more than a few days.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It certainly is difficult to keep the simplest of things in perspective. The danger at the present time is that you’re likely to blow relatively trivial molehills up into rather troublesome mountains. Don’t exaggerate your weaknesses or over-estimate your strengths.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Partners and rivals shouldn’t be too complacent. You have one or two tricks up your sleeve and it will be a foolish person who attempts to pull the wool over your eyes. You can save your trump cards until the weekend – and, even then, you should probably keep something in reserve.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Mar 19)

You’re never quite sure what is going to happen next. It may be that what is being discussed or arranged will lead to welcome developments at work or in more personal areas, but your needs are so utterly individual, unique even, that they are impossible to satisfy.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It’s because you’re a Piscean that you are quite happy to let partners take the strain. Sit back and realise that others may cope with certain hassles and responsibilities more effectively than you. Your skills lie in cheering up people who are stressed out, wound up or just generally annoyed!

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 01:00:44 am
