Horoscope Today, August 23: Leo, Virgo, Libra, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Among the many complex planetary cycles which are responsible for your changes of mood this year, is one which is now pushing you to ever-stronger intensity in your relationships. You may come to appreciate the possibilities for greater emotional depth!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

If there is any one sign that you can learn from now, it is Libra, the balance. The simple reason is that for the next four weeks you will be obliged to carefully reconcile your interests with partners’ – in spite of apparent contradictions. You’ll do even better if you make a point of enjoying your family life.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Life is due to get busier, not in any dramatic sense but purely as a result of a rather steady increase in your responsibilities. There is nothing unusual in this, but I would advise you to take great care with working relationships for at least the next fortnight.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The current lunar pattern has one very specific meaning: you will, indeed must, splash out on domestic requirements, on necessities rather than luxuries. Those in the property market should move fast. Aside from that it’s a rather poetic day, though perhaps disastrously impractical!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

In all family and domestic matters the ball is in your court today. It really is very much a matter of taking initiatives rather than waiting for other people, or fate, to take your decisions for you. Just remember that each action you take could have hundreds – if not thousands – of consequences.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your real feelings will be hidden today. Perhaps, then, it is best to carry on dealing with life’s routine obligations in an organised and efficient manner. Financial affairs will require greater than average discretion, but then you might say, ‘what’s new?’

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You might have been experiencing too much nervous tension, but the signs suggest you may now relax. I would, though, advise you to keep alert for passing once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. And keep on the safe side of the authorities. Don’t bend the rules unless you know what you’re doing!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You can afford to begin to feel just that little bit more self-important. After all, this is one of your special times. You can see the next month as building up to a major turning point in two weeks’ time and winding down from there. It’s also a useful moment for pressing ahead with private projects.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Quite uncharacteristically, you will be growing much more secretive over the next few months. Suddenly it won’t seem such a smart plan to trumpet your ideas and achievements to the whole world. Perhaps that’s why you should draw new friends and allies into your circle while the time is right.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Professional ambitions and upheavals should now be drawing to a successful conclusion. There may still be one or two battles to fight, but generally you may be confident that the war has been won. At least, if it hasn’t been won, you are now on the final stretch.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Upheavals at work are now only just beginning. Over the next month you will be drawn ever deeper into professional intrigues and battles. Play your cards right and the rewards could be considerable. Everything seems to rest on what other people do, so you may have to wait for them to make the first move.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20

In a general sense, your astrological indications are still quite quiet. Working relationships look good, while business matters should soon be resolved after a period of some uncertainty. You’ll also be prepared to work hard at an emotional relationship, and that is very much to your credit.