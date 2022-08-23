Horoscope Today, August 23, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Venus’ imminent entry into a fresh region of your chart is enhancing everything in your character that is most inquisitive and curious. For the next few weeks the best friendships will be based around common interests. It’s companionship you need, not passion.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

At the exact moment that Venus, your planetary ruler, adjusts its position, it enjoys a powerful relationship with Neptune, the most romantic of all the planets: in short it’s time for emotional enlightenment. The scales will soon fall from your eyes as you see an old friend in a new light.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If there’s one thing that’s certain in the astrological universe, it’s that nothing is certain. The ebb and flow in the tide of your emotional fortunes is a marvellous thing to behold. Your feelings are due to emerge into the full glare of public scrutiny, so, at all costs, be prepared.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Life can be pricey, perhaps too expensive. Lunar alignments are still urging you to spend. I’m not talking about outrageous shopping sprees, just those necessary purchases which you have put off for far too long. By the way, your professional stars are extraordinary.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

For a second day running the Moon is in a potentially volatile position. I suspect that you may be recovering from a recent embarrassment, but there is little to worry you, and others will be ready to forgive and forget. All you have to do is avoid repeating a past mistake.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your actions can be interpreted in a number of different ways. Whether you are genuinely selfless or, in fact, quite selfish is a moot point on which many people disagree. Whatever the answer, you will have to put your interests in second place for another twenty-four hours.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The future is bright, but your judgment must be impeccable. Everything that happens now will strengthen your bargaining power, but only if you have the resolve to carry on and the commonsense to avoid the greater excesses encouraged by irresponsible people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The time has come to change direction and prove just how independent, forceful and original you can be. Uranus insists that the decisions you take reflect your needs and yours alone. Meanwhile, nebulous Neptune creates a sense that anything is possible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The planets are always on the move, and during the weeks and months ahead, you must remain aware that your financial situation will be swinging wildly between one extreme and another. Keep a steady eye on the situation, for as soon as your concentration wavers you’ll make a major mistake.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

At a time such as this, the mood could move to either end of the spectrum. You see, goodwill, generosity and hospitality may all too easily tip into excessive greed, selfishness and resentment. And, if that happens, then you’ll expose yourself to massive criticism.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Mar 19)

The only way to deal with an extremely awkward and potentially upsetting situation is to keep your own counsel and avoid intervening in anyone else’s affairs. You just cannot gauge the consequences of your actions, so that’s all the more reason for caution.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your major problem at the moment appears to be one of a personal or private nature, but then that is part of the Piscean dilemma. Maybe you should pay more attention to public and professional issues. And perhaps you should steer clear of people in authority!