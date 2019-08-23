Horoscope Today, August 23, 2019: Sagittarius, Taurus, Aries, Sagittarius, Pisces, Cancer Leo – check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

If you’re handling complex emotional situations, please be practical, flexible and prepared to alter long-standing arrangements where necessary. Partners will eventually come to appreciate your wisdom and maturity, with welcome results all round.

Advertising

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You are reluctant to break the habits of a lifetime, but a charming relationship between Venus and Jupiter suggests that pleasing and harmonious conditions will greet those who have done what must be done. Strangely, freedom sometimes comes when you do what you have to.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Ambitious Geminians are now well into a phase which emphasises the role of personal contacts. This means, as the old cliché runs, that who you know is at least as important as what you know, if not more so. Still, if there are people who are prepared to help you, you’re fortunate indeed.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You have every right to be hopeful. Wise and intelligent person that you are, you should be the one to offer an olive branch and hold out the hand of friendship. Your financial questions should now have been answered, so if you still don’t have the relevant information, get on with it!

Advertising

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Financial matters are about to grab the headlines, not in any dramatic sense, just in the form of routine affairs that must be dealt with now before they get any worse. Keep up to date with all bills and loans, before you suddenly find that you’ve let someone down.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Venus’ motion today may not have immediate personal consequences. However, within the week, you should become aware of new feelings, especially of a romantic nature. You will learn to appreciate qualities in loved ones that once annoyed you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Please avoid all forms of intrigue and unconventional behaviour. This is a moment to keep your head below the parapet and stay away from risky situations. Peace and quiet are of the essence, for you need to recharge your batteries and restore your morale.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You must be prepared to involve colleagues and associates in your plans. Within an overall context of goodwill and co-operation you should now be able to make the most of your emotional intensity, determination and unparalleled leadership qualities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

As the days pass you may begin to plan your financial future. Clean up your act – this doesn’t mean spending less, but better – and paying more attention to the facts. It’s all a question of finding a lifestyle which suits you. Ultimately, though, it is your emotional welfare which counts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There’s a lot on your mind, there’s no doubt about that. It looks as if someone is trying hard to pressurise you into making an early decision. However, you may smile and ignore their protestations. You will be on top in all discussions, negotiations and meetings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

An unexpected turn of events may prompt you to alter plans or even change the whole direction of your life. The important consideration from your point of view is to take the initiative rather than wake up and discover that fate has taken your decisions for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You are now coming under Venus’ glorious rays, surely a sign that your social life and emotional morale are about to improve. You may allow more time for pleasure, gratification and self-indulgence, for all those activities which make life worth living.