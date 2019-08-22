Horoscope Today, August 22, 2019: Aries, Libra, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Have other people been dragging their heels or simply giving you the runaround? Either way, you may have good cause to grumble. However, the question to be carefully considered is whether you should keep your complaints to yourself and be diplomatic.

Advertising

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Once upon a time many of your ambitions seemed destined to remain distant dreams for ever. As the dust settles, you’ll see that so much more may now be attainable. The price of freedom is often high but, as time passes, you will see that recent tough decisions put you on the right course.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Financial muddles may only have added to the general air of confusion, yet there does seem to be considerable hope that matters are about to improve. The answer may lie in new partnerships, perhaps with people who are prepared to back you rather than find fault at every turn.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Everything that happens to you, and most of your responses, should be seen as part of a larger pattern. Unlikely events may be viewed as stepping stones to a brighter, happier, freer future. You are still juggling a variety of possibilities, so understand that complications are inevitable.

Advertising

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Sun, which always has a significant role in your life, is helping you develop certain of your more adventurous aspirations. In short, it’s a superb time to organise an overseas trip, or explore ideas and beliefs which are very different from those you’ve accepted in the past.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Mercury’s current motion brings various possibilities to the fore. One is the need to develop your mind by taking up new interests. Another concerns the pleasure and stimulation you will receive from foreign travel, or from contacts with people from distant places.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Why don’t you back your instincts and hunches to the hilt? True, other people will have useful things to say, but looking at the next few days it becomes clear that you will have to keep your own counsel. Perhaps partners are just not ready to hear what you have to say.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Your planetary rulers, Mars and Pluto, are locking horns. This is a sign that there is a great need for compromise. You may be correct to stand your ground over matters of principle, but equally right to be diplomatic over the details. It could be in your best interests to find some sort of amicable solution.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You may still feel as if you’re riding an emotional roller-coaster, although it now seems as if recent planetary storms are dying down. Why don’t you stand back and attempt to take a critical and dispassionate look at your deeply-held attitudes and opinions?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

This week’s planetary patterns, notably the intense relationship between Mars and Pluto, are of the kind that can rock the boat and make you feel slightly nervous about the future. Don’t worry, though. Your trust has certainly not been misplaced.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

If you run into any problems with a partner or loved one, don’t blame the world at large or retreat behind a mask, giving the impression that you don’t care. Pretending that you don’t feel as you do could serve no purpose, so be honest about your desires.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The planets do not move significantly, so don’t expect much change just yet. You will do your best by continuing along your present path, dealing with commitments and responsibilities left over from yesterday, or even from last year. The past may be almost over but it’s not completely gone.