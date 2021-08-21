Horoscope Today, August 21: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

In the past, you hesitated in the face of seductive proposals, but you may now feel free to accept fresh offers of a social or romantic nature. Take heart from the fact that Venus’ changing position in your solar horoscope is about to bring new and attractive people into your life.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You can now afford to relax a little. Six planets are acting in your defence, not a bad total considering recent stresses and strains. Your social life is liable to revolve around hobbies and joint interests, and activities which are generally worthwhile and life-improving.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mars’ approaching relationship with Neptune obliges you to look around for fresh inspiration. Romantic influences are stronger than usual, though in a much broader sense than the purely emotional. Artistic and imaginative types are bound to feel the real benefits of recent initiatives.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Moon is rapidly heading towards lively, energetic spaces. Enjoy to the full the next couple of days, while the accent remains on friendships and welcome domestic experiences. You must stress the value of a pleasant environment for your future happiness.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Your stars just don’t seem to be able to take their gaze away from your money. Before the next phase or cycle in your affairs, you must get your finances sorted out. There will be much to say about your cash situation, your incomings and outgoings, over the next month or so.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

These are energetic times. Whether working, relaxing or pressing on with routine chores, you should push yourself as hard as you can. But don’t expect other, more lethargic people to keep up. And don’t worry about delays – they’re part of the pattern.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Much of what is said or implied over the current period is likely to be based on unfounded rumour or conjecture, and should therefore be disregarded. On the other hand, this evening you will be forced to listen to other people, like it or not.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You must be on the mend now, and a professional hiccup should be coming into perspective. You are set up to spend a pleasant weekend, and the closer you feel to a particular person, the greater you will appreciate their sensitivity and discretion.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Society has set the weekend aside as the time to relax. It is therefore rather fortuitous that the pleasurable fifth house of your solar chart is so well aspected. You are well primed for an enjoyable day, with an increasing chance of an extravagant outburst.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You might want to pause for a long, deep breath. Recent events may have left you poorer than you were before, yet undoubtedly wiser. Such fluctuations in fortune are part and parcel of astrology’s cyclical nature, and the next phase will be one of prosperity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

What took place last week seems to have upset a number of personal arrangements. However, as one awkward planetary influence has subsided, so another, more favourable, one has emerged to take its place. Socially the future is bright, so get out and enjoy yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You do feel that you have been misled or misinformed. However, such feelings may be based less on real events than on your perpetual tendency to grab the wrong end of the stick as far as other people are concerned. Try focusing on the facts for a change!