Horoscope Today August 21, 2020: Aries, Leo, Libra, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today August 28, 2020: Pisces, Gemini, Capricorn, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

By now the Moon is sailing through significant regions of your chart, and you can be sure that you’ll receive a healthy shot of emotional energy. At work, follow a hunch, but keep other people informed, otherwise you will create havoc, even if unintentionally.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Begin to check out the financial situation, especially if there are tricky domestic implications. I am afraid that there is still little you can do without permission and support from partners, so you must take their wishes into account at every turn.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It may be tomorrow before you can make yourself understood, but that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t launch an attempt today! Happily, partners and colleagues will be increasingly prepared to listen. You never know – someone who once stood in your way may soon offer you helpful advice.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There is much to be said for pressing on with work and routine chores, even when all the indications are that you will be increasingly impatient and dismissive of small daily duties. That’s fine as long as you have experienced people doing your bidding. Otherwise you’d better be more circumspect.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Finally, other people will be able to have their say, and you will be ready to heed good advice. You may be more prepared to hear what children or younger relatives have to say than some other family members. You’ll build up credit, and may even receive a major favour.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

One possibility not mentioned so far this week, is a chance of unexpected short journeys, perhaps a nostalgic trip, probably for a romantic purpose. Today’s stars shift the emphasis towards family visits, or at least communication with people you live with: get talking!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s been a confusing week for many people, but today you can set a lead by restoring good and clear communication. One way forward is to get more involved in a charitable exercise, or pursue activities which are designed to make the world a better place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You’re getting mixed messages, so by now you may be feeling a little perplexed, even for a Scorpio! Your planets are still urging you inexorably towards emotional confrontation, but try not to be totally uncompromising. There may be a great deal of truth in what a partner has to say.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Quite a number of people have been suffering recently, many of them emotionally. Regardless of other considerations, your celestially-inspired task today is to begin to pick up the pieces. You could be much closer to solving a long-term question than you think.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You are not normally considered secretive, but that doesn’t mean that you don’t like to keep things close to your chest. Other people must remember that they have no right to take you for granted, or to examine your very private and intimate affairs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Pleasant social influences reign for the next forty-eight hours, so life should be just as you like it. You may be in dire need of relief from more pressing emotional complications, including some which directly involve your work. Stay cool: they won’t last for ever!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Too many times in the past you have been overshadowed by people who find it easier to shine in a crowd. But now that the Moon is so helpful you should take your heart in your hands and push yourself to the front. Believe it or not, other people will help you on your way.

