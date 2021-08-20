Horoscope Today, August 20: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction.

According to one theory I wrote about recently, our universe is not only bigger than we can imagine, but is one of many, perhaps an infinite number, which occupy the same space but in different dimensions. If that is the case, then, as some ancient sages and teachers thought, that somewhere in this or another universe there are people just like us, doing the things which we are doing!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Most astrologers say that it is necessary to flow with the dominant planetary influences of the times. Yet, if you wish, you may buck the trend and deal with issues which are not now of greatest importance, such as travel plans, educational arrangements and legal questions.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Life hops from one set of lunar alignments to another. At this stage in the cycle you may be forced to get rid of anything of no lasting value, much as this may go against the grain. You have much to gain from making a fresh start in all close family relationships.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’re under the Moon’s emotional sway today, and the pace is bound to pick up. So much appears to be affected by circumstances over which you have little or no control. There is nothing strange in this. After all, we are all dependent on partners, friends and associates to one degree or another.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There is a real danger at the moment of saying more than situations warrant. Yet other people will be surprised when it turns out that your bite is indeed every bit as bad as your bark. Although you sometimes can’t find the best words, when you do, your famous sharp tongue will give them a real sting.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You would do best not to try to predict the outcome of any emotional wrangles or conflicts until the dust has settled. At present, it still looks as if anything may, and probably will, happen. You still have to unravel a financial question, though, so get on with it!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s head down and shoulders to the wheel for you, no matter where your dreams and fantasies have led you over the past week. There is much to be done before you can afford to rest on your laurels. In fact, I’d say there could be another eight to nine weeks before you achieve your goals.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Venus’ evolving position is bound to boost your morale to new heights. However, for another few days you may still be unable to do more than wave your arms ineffectually, as partners fail to take account of what you are trying to say. They might not notice what you’re doing either, and that could work in your

favour.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

No one has truly been able to complain that you lack ambition, for you have succeeded in promoting your own interests very discreetly. Success, though, is relative, and can only be measured against how well, or badly, other people have done. Don’t judge yourself too harshly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Jan. 20)

Like a number of other people, you have been experiencing many changes of mood. Yet your life has been smoother than most, largely due to the stabilising relationship between the Sun and your own sign. Once you have worked out a problem with authority, I suspect other difficulties will sort themselves out.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Jupiter’s powerful and brooding relationship with Saturn means one thing: partners and close associates are going to be disagreeably surprised if they imagine that they can get the better of you – especially if they’re trying to get their hands on your money.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

All the indications point to this being a time of upheavals and enforced changes, particularly in relationship to partners. People who are involved with you emotionally, professionally, socially and financially, are all reassessing their priorities – and that covers just about everything.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You’ve been able to duck and dive in the past. Now you must be totally honest and one hundred percent objective about your attitudes to other people. Quite aside from your personal relationships, your career interests depend on how well you get on with partners and colleagues.