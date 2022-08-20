scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

Horoscope Today, August 20, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Taurus- Spending plans may have to be put on ice, but I suspect that this is no bad thing

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Fortune, good and bad, comes in mysterious ways. You may be aware that someone is beavering away on your behalf. But, equally, you may be completely ignorant of various undertakings that are being pushed through by those who have your best interests at heart.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Spending plans may have to be put on ice, but I suspect that this is no bad thing. You are a lucky person indeed if you can exercise restraint and bring others to the conference table. Those with goodwill in their hearts will have a splendid time as far as relationships and romance are concerned.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Auspicious planetary aspects are not entirely absent, but they are rather rare. This is a busy time, but I hope you’ll manage to take the weight off your feet and pamper yourself a little. You will gain credibility by actually doing what you say you’re going to do.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You are well able to make up your own mind, and there is no point in advising you to disregard what is now taking place on the emotional front. I can only urge you to give others the benefit of the doubt and steer events from conflict to pleasure.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

No doubt you would prefer to do things in a direct and open manner, but this might not be possible. You may be obliged to keep certain things to yourself. Domestic considerations predominate and a relative, perhaps a child, will need your help.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s another of those tough days, but once midday has been and gone, you’ll begin to get a much clearer picture of where you’re coming from, where you’re heading and what you’ll do when you get there! The clues lie in the little, apparently trivial and meaningless events.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The whole mood of the day changes around noon, and it looks as if you may begin to feel less sociable and more inclined to tuck yourself away. Everybody needs to hibernate occasionally, and I’d recommend a spot of seclusion: make time for yourself for a change.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There has to be a breakthrough in matrimonial and partnership matters. You’re not alone and you will face up to the reality of your relationships and the obligations and ties they create. Partners have needs and desires, some of which you have actively encouraged.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Earlier in the day is possibly easier than later, the reason being that while you may be quite relaxed at the beginning, as the hours pass, you will be reminded of certain conditions essential to your survival. For one thing you need a partner’s goodwill.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Deal with money matters early on: if you’re bargain-hunting, morning is the best time for a foray to the shops. Afternoon stars suggest adventurous options, overseas contacts and long-distance trips. A close partner will offer unexpected support – but expect something in return.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

A high proportion of you will be doing a spot of over-time or extra work today. All members of your sign are in an ambitious mood and will be pursuing community activities or private hobbies. Deal with partners this morning and sort out cash this afternoon.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You will become increasingly aware of your debt to other people. Quite aside from the fact that promising social encounters are on the cards, you must seek co-operation for a future venture, perhaps because other people haven’t quite pulled their weight in the past.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 01:00:34 am
