Horoscope Today August 20, 2020: Cancer, Taurus, Gemini, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today August 22, 2020: Cancer, Taurus, Libra, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Everything still seems to be confused, yet only when other people come clean will you be able to get a grip on affairs. The trouble is that nobody seems to be clear where fact ends and fantasy begins. But perhaps the two are not so different, anyway!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Sometimes doing something is worse than not doing anything! If you refuse to listen to partners, or attempt to challenge them on their own ground, you will only magnify your problems. You could do yourself a favour, take an ethical stand, and try to explain the difference between right and wrong to colleagues.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

A splendid relationship between one set of planets aligned with your house of business, and another related to your house of work, means one thing: you must now make one final effort to increase your income. Or at least, you should steer clear of money-wasting activities.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Sun relates to magical Mercury, serious Saturn, mystical Neptune and secretive Pluto. You’re therefore on a sort of emotional and creative helter-skelter, meaning that, true to character, you will pay very much more attention to your feelings than to the facts.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Jupiter is now beginning to complete a series of aspects which indicate that you will be one of the first to feel the benefits of changing conditions. If you have a problem over the next couple of weeks then it could be impatience, so see to it that every gain you’ve made is guaranteed.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

An emphasis on serious, deep thought helps students, people attending interviews and anyone with long-term proposals to make. The best approach requires a devotion to the truth and a high regard for colleagues’ feelings. A little selflessness goes a long way towards helping you achieve your goals.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You are on the verge of making a major breakthrough, and may finally have the resources, or the courage, to implement a number of significant domestic reforms. Emotionally, you will at last come into your own, but you might have to leave one personal question unanswered.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It is now almost time to begin new enterprises, whether romantic, professional or domestic but, according to all the ancient rules of astrology, you may do best if you can pause just a little while longer. You can watch, wait, and pick your perfect moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

When the Moon changes its position, you should begin to feel much happier, and also to see the truth underlying a number of recent emotional complications. Don’t abandon your dreams, but do put them into context. You might realise that you misunderstood somebody’s perfectly reasonable suggestions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You probably imagine that it’s a long time since other people did you any favours, but, in some curious manner, even those who have tried to do you down in the past, will now give you a helping hand. A reversal of fortune should work out to your advantage!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Powerful stars motivate you to assert yourself and insist that other people obey you, not the other way round. However, never imagine that the person who makes the loudest noise now will win out in the long run. It can be the quiet people, who are never noticed, who come first.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There is almost nothing in your chart to do with work and responsibility, and a great deal connected with dreams and fantasies. Nobody can blame you if you decide to take some time off, or just look around until you find something else which interests you.

