Horoscope Today, August 2, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You can now begin to feel a great deal more confident as far as joint financial arrangements are concerned. All may not be sweetness and light, but at least there will be a willingness to reach agreement. And that, it has to be said, is an excellent start.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Contrary to your sign’s supposedly conventional nature, you have some quite individual and unusual aspirations. Today, you must strike out on your own, forging a unique path to the future. In fact, that’s advice I’d give you most days over the present remarkable time.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

After today, romantic arrangements may begin to come unstuck, perhaps because friends start standing up for themselves. In some cases, this may be a relief, while in others you will be offered plenty of opportunities to correct any misunderstandings.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You will now be seeing that there is much to be gained from taking a creative approach, developing your individual talents, rejecting pointless social constraints and letting your special form of spontaneity flow. You’re also hitting an adventurous phase, by the way, so you’ll soon be considering options and alternatives that you never thought were for you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

What can you do when the stars indicate that you’re still in a costly phase? Probably no more than pay up when the bills come rolling in. However, you should have taken steps by now to boost your earnings. Also, if a relationship still seems like an uphill struggle, then give it a few more weeks before you decide to get fed up!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You can now afford to look forward to a rest, even though there’ll be moments when you feel as if you are still rushing along at breakneck speed, sweeping all lesser mortals and beings aside. However, it seems to be the case that much of your energy actually comes from other people – and perhaps from a new partnership.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The Moon will cheer you up, especially when it forms some very helpful celestial relationships to parts of your chart which stimulate your vivid imagination. If all goes according to plan, this could be the time when you hear some welcome and very overdue news.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may leave more stressful issues until tomorrow and concentrate on home and family arrangements. It’s an ideal moment for discussing plans and finalising agreements, especially if money is on your mind, and particularly if you’re prepared for the unknown!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Events that take place at the end of the week should clear away a lot of the debris, emotional and otherwise, at home. Until then, press ahead with whatever ambitious professional projects are in the pipeline – and make sure that everyone who needs to know what you’re up to, does know.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Pull every string you can if you want to sustain your position at work or in the community. You may, though, be obliged to put certain important matters on the back-burner for the next fortnight. But your judgment will have to be impeccable – nothing less will do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Although there have been times when you have felt isolated and excluded from what seems to be going on all around you, other people should now be in a position to reassure you. Listen closely to what partners are really trying to say, especially if cash considerations are looming.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your long-term financial plans may now have to be reconsidered. The reason is not clear, and may be no more than that you have decided on one sort of investment suiting your purposes much better than another. But an additional factor is that a team enterprise could add to your funds.