Horoscope Today, August 2, 2019: Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Cancer, Capricorn, Pisces, Aries – check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Do you like music? If so, you’ll warm to the latest theory that the universe is as we see it because of the presence of billions upon billions of tiny ‘strings’ that vibrate at different frequencies. All vibrations can be converted into sound, so everywhere around us, the universe is singing. What a nice thought.

Advertising

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Absence of vital planetary aspects in several sectors of your chart will give you the space to catch up with chores, responsibilities and initiatives set in train over the last few days. There may already be increasing signs of pleasant journeys in the near future.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Money still seems to be the overriding interest, although social and emotional complications are still using much of your energy. One star is making you outgoing and adventurous, another is rendering you over-sensitive and in need of peace and quiet.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

A difficult emotional situation is hopefully fading from your life, assuming you’re making the most of the opportunity the Moon is offering to put the past behind you. An act of conscious will may be necessary; the more determined you are, the more likely you are to succeed.

Advertising

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It isn’t selfish to want more time for yourself, so don’t be reluctant to preserve your own space. Others must learn that they can’t take you for granted forever. Unattached romantic Cancers could be attracted to colleagues at work; business and pleasure become intertwined.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Sometimes partners think you’re a little naive but, in reality, you are far too astute to let them drive you into second place. The Sun is now a sure sign that you’ll get the better of almost everyone who crosses your path over the next two weeks or so. Have faith in yourself!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your lunar patterns cajole, encourage and support you. Your major quality of the moment should be enthusiasm. You see, if you are confident you will attract positive developments, but if you expect the worst you will miss out on a golden opportunity.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Please remember that although the general progress of events is quite smooth, your judgment is likely to be impaired for no other reason than that yesterday saw irrational planetary alignments. The unmistakable conclusion is that you must be content with your lot.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Although the planets generally are in a rather vibrant position, Mars, your planetary ruler, is labouring through your solar chart. On one hand, this suits you, for other people are more inclined to appreciate your emotional approach, but it does rather tend to emphasise any lack of practical sense.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Maintain your self-respect at all costs. The Moon, you see, is sending you various tests and challenges, the immediate result of which may be to undermine your confidence. First, you must understand that this is the case and then you should find ways to restore your position.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You’ll soon be making a renewed bid for freedom, yet right now you would do better to consolidate your existing position, making sure your life is built on firm foundations. All of you should remember that, in the astrological universe, change is perpetual and nothing is permanent.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You would no doubt gain untold benefit personally, professionally and financially, from new alliances and associations. However, before you proceed, just ask yourself whether current goals are really and truly exactly what you want.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Mars has been in its present position for long enough to make you feel tougher and less ready to compromise. Yet if you really want to get your own way, friendly discussion and the gentle art of persuasion are essential. You’ll get nowhere by bullying people.