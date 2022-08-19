scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Horoscope Today, August 19, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Pisces-Travel stars are still strong and it seems inevitable that an overseas contact will be strengthened or transformed

horoscope , leo, libra,cancerHoroscope Today, August 19, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Spare a little time for pleasure and self-indulgence, if only as a break from worldly stress. A cultural outing could prove a useful distraction, but low-brow diversions will do the job just as well. What you really need is to be taken out of yourself.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

‘Home is where the heart is’ is a saying particularly applicable to you. You are going to have to realise, though, that, as much as you wish  everything could be perfect, partners may have other ideas. They might also have some useful criticisms to make!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...Premium
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...Premium
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Remarkable opportunities to enhance your reputation are still in the air, although you may have more trouble bringing them to fulfilment. The key to the present time is never to force delicate issues. Instead you should wait until partners are ready to speak.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There will be a time when you will be able to look back on current developments and laugh. In fact, you would do yourself some good if you could smile at whatever is happening now. A good sense of humour could save your life! And it will certainly save you money!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Not everything has been revealed. Although you may say that you have come to terms with alterations and personal adjustments, I doubt whether you are in possession of the full facts. At this stage of the week you deserve a good break, but you may have to wait a little longer.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

On no account should you get involved in any sort of intrigue, especially if it means going behind a relation’s back. It must be stressed that this is not a time to settle old scores, not unless you are prepared to take on much more than you can handle.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Advertisement

You seem to go to pieces when your emotional life becomes complicated, but it will help to consider the issues carefully and logically. For a start, you could seriously consider the virtues of boosting your self-confidence in countless little ways.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Yet another tough planetary alignment is on its way, so the emotional temperature is likely to remain high. Still, perhaps you prefer it like that. Remember that your sign has powerful healing qualities, which means that you can bring peace where before there was war.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Planetary influences indicate that you are still experiencing uncertainty; but look deeper and you’ll see that your spiritual and mystical self is stirring. It’s time to renew your quest for personal meaning, looking within for the answers to questions you’ve always ignored.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Advertisement

It’s not difficult for you to cut a dash. You may be inclined to complain about your lot but, to be perfectly honest, the amount you have gone through over the past few years has given you more maturity than you may recognise. Perhaps other people should listen to you for a change.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There is probably no let-up in the arguments over joint financial arrangements, but it is useful to clear the air. Career changes are looking very auspicious, so do press ahead. It seems likely that an old social contact may provide the quickest route to a new job or responsibility.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Travel stars are still strong and it seems inevitable that an overseas contact will be strengthened or transformed. Develop your mystical tendencies as well, and make the quality of life your priority. After all, what is the good of getting your way if you don’t enjoy it?

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 01:00:59 am
Next Story

Uproar in Council over Bhandara rape

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

2

'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur

3

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

4

Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court

5

Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video

Featured Stories

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for New Delhi to look closely at its mar...
Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for New Delhi to look closely at its mar...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
Explained: The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin par...
Explained: The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin par...
Explained: How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' the extinct Tasmani...
Explained: How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' the extinct Tasmani...
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Newsmaker | Civic Chandran: Radical Left thinker and CPM critic, now at c...
Newsmaker | Civic Chandran: Radical Left thinker and CPM critic, now at c...
The controversy around the video of Finland PM partying
Explained

The controversy around the video of Finland PM partying

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for India to look closely at its maritime strategy
Opinion

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for India to look closely at its maritime strategy

Vijayvargiya likens Nitish to 'foreign women who change boyfriends any time'

Vijayvargiya likens Nitish to 'foreign women who change boyfriends any time'

How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' extinct Tasmanian Tiger
Explained

How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' extinct Tasmanian Tiger

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’

Premium
Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?
Explained

Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement