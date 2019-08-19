Horoscope Today, August 19, 2019: Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Taurus, Capricorn, Cancer – check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Mercury, planet of communication, is about to take a hand in your finances. The moment is fast coming when you should lay firm plans for your future prosperity, so it’s time to get the facts and figures straight. Keep secret fears in perspective and seek reassurance as and when you need it.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There seems to be some sort of muddle, possibly triggered by the Moon’s uncertain relationship to other significant planets. You may either postpone important engagements or, alternatively, approach them with considerably more determination than usual.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

In spite of your open and chatty reputation you are about to enter a more secretive phase, one when peace, quiet and seclusion will be of increasing importance to your general well-being. But, just for now, you still need to indulge your creative or pleasurable instincts.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’ve got a long memory – a very long one indeed! In many ways you are still dealing with the legacy of the distant past. Yet, although it’s inevitable that you should feel nostalgia for what has been, you would be advised to get on with planning the future.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There seems to be a great deal going on which is difficult, if not downright impossible, to explain. You may have to accept the fact that it might be another few days before a number of questions can be answered. Still, you’ve got the time, so be patient.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You should now be back on form and determined to alter the pattern of your life. Lunar aspects may be raising stress levels but they also offer you the opportunity to form new relationships and emphasise the neglected social dimension. Besides which, there are many steps you can take to reduce tension.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Current challenging planetary aspects may put your nose out of joint but, then, you’re such a perfectionist that it doesn’t take much to disturb your equilibrium. The Sun’s passage through a challenging region of your chart demonstrates the simple truth that the answer may lie in someone else’s hands.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You’re heading for a pleasant romantic phase. Relations with children and younger family members are set to improve and cultural pursuits are likely to take up more of your time. However, you’re still unwilling to show your feelings, and your secrecy could be the cause of occasional misunderstandings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You should keep your options open this week and do everything you can to bring underlying tensions into the fresh air. As a matter of interest, it does seem essential that you make it a priority to deal with financial issues: there’s an outside chance that you could be over-charged.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The odds may be stacked against you today. Yet do not despair – all is not lost. It may be time for one of those clever tactical retreats that results in your position being stronger than ever. Perhaps it’s also the right moment to call somebody’s bluff.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Even if you’re an ambitious professional Aquarian, family and domestic affairs will assume a high priority. At work you’ll find other people looking to you for security, irritating as it may be to feel that you’re being depended upon by people who should know better.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There is not long to go before emotional secrets are brought into the open. It will be a great relief all round when what was once unspeakable can be discussed in an atmosphere of happiness and harmony. Until then, make sure that your position is as secure as possible.