Horoscope Today August 18, 2020: Sagittarius, Aries, Cancer, Taurus, Libra, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, August 18, 2020: Libra, Pisces, Taurus, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It will become increasingly clear that a joint financial exercise has not turned out exactly as expected. This is not to say that you have made a mistake, merely that you should take care to get things back on the right course. Perhaps it’s not as bad as it seems!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There is a great deal to be said for putting yourself in someone else’s shoes. Only then will you see just how they are feeling, and therefore also what you can do to help. Don’t worry if professional burdens increase – it should be purely temporary.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mercury and Saturn continue to form one of those downright sensible planetary aspects that encourage you to put frivolity behind you. Work out exactly what you want and how to get it without further delay. The more initiative you show, the more you’ll impress other people.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There’ll be a steady build-up of passion during the day, but this doesn’t only just refer to relationships. You may, for example, be enthused by a creative venture. Or it may be children and younger relations who are letting their emotions out all over the place.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There are now serious indications that substantial domestic changes are imminent, including anything up to a move of home. What is certain is that family members will need placating over the next few days. You might have to say sorry, even if you don’t want to!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You have a great deal to be thankful for, not least of which is the care that other people have taken to help you at various stages in the past. What you must do now is pay your debts, and acknowledge all such assistance, perhaps even offering a favour in return.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The dominant romantic influences are still discreet, even secretive. Perhaps someone close to you is not ready to say what they mean. What seems to be absolutely clear is that only when other people are ready to listen, will you be able to confess your real feelings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Get ready for the next lunar phase by clearing the decks of all unwanted chores and outmoded relationships. Above all, take domestic duties seriously, and don't blame family members for holding you back. It may well be that they have been doing their best to assist you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Although the professional situation continues to be broadly helpful until well into next year, both for you and for partners, the one thing you can no longer do is rely on personal contacts to help you through. Increasingly,it will be up to you to shape your future direction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It’s time to stop being the dull, materialistic Capricorn of popular myth and develop those imaginative, inspired and intuitive qualities that most astrologers fail to mention. For the next five days you may day-dream to your heart’s content. You never know – you might even come up with some brilliant ideas!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

This is no time to be ashamed of your ambitions. The fact is that being part of a team may not be the right thing at the moment. There’s no reason to cause waves, but you must follow an individual course, and partners just have to recognise that you have needs which you must fulfil.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may be contemplating an overseas trip, or a distant voyage. Indeed, I’d say that with your planets aligned with such adventurous regions of your chart, one of the best things you can do is book a ticket to some far corner of the globe. But could it a journey of the mind or spirit which attracts you? Perhaps!

