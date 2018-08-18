Horoscope Today, August 18, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricon, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope Today, August 18, 2018: It’s also a highly auspicious moment for making your feelings abundantly clear at home, and for pursuing all overseas or foreign contacts. You might not succeed – at least not now. Horoscope Today, August 18, 2018: It’s also a highly auspicious moment for making your feelings abundantly clear at home, and for pursuing all overseas or foreign contacts. You might not succeed – at least not now.

ARIES (Mar21-Apr20)

If you’re taking time off, it looks very much asif all leisure pursuits should be competitive. The fact is that tere is no satisfaction as great as that gained from coming first or, at least, from doing better than you’ve ever done before. If you have a strength, then it’s your willingness to deal with details.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 21)

It’s time for some of your typical intuitive foresight. You see, it’s important to broaden your horizon and even if there are some options that are almost certainly worth considering now. You might not go for what’s on offer, and something completely different could catch your eye.

GEMINI (May22-June21)

Romantic attachment could take an intense turn, which will no doubt be deeply satisfying. However, you may be inclined to judge others a little too harshly. The moment you start comparing one person unfavourably with another, you’re in danger of letting your personal feelings interfere with the truth.

CANCER (June22-July23)

This may not be the best time to lay down the law, for partners, colleagues and rivals have strong opinion of their own. It’s much better to ask them what they think and turn this to your own advantage. You might be able to use their arguments to show them why they should take more notice of you.

LEO (July 24-Aug 23)

This should be a busy period, and time set aside for relaxation may be curtailed by additional duties incurred as partners, children or friends present you with fresh demands. Actually, you could be happier to be active that left with time on Your hands.

VIRGO (Aug 24- Sep 23)

There is no need to be more shy and retring than usual. In fact, you may dust down your neglected or forgotten creative skills and theatrical qualities. Life should be approached in a spirit of spontaneity, youthful vigour and a willingness to take whatever comes.

LIBRA (Sep24-Oct23)

You may now have the determination to implement family changes or home improvements which once seemed beyond your power. Even hopes which you thought would always remain as fantasies may now be put into action. And a bout time too, some people would say.

Scorpio (Oct24-Nov23)

You might feel as if you’re facing an uphill struggle. If you don’t seem to be making any headway, it’s probably becaue you have not done enough to persuade other people that they have just failed to appreciate the truth, and that you are right. It’s never too late to have another go.

SAGITTARIUS (NOV 24-Dec23)

It’s not bad a bad moment for shopping trips, although there seems to be a planetary law in operation which says that whatever money you have when you leave home will be spend by the time you return. You don’t have to give in to it, though. A simple solution is to keep your wallet tight shut.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23-Jan 20)

A sociable Moon is just the tonic you need to lift your morale and enable you to believe in yourself. If you believe in yourself. If you should have moments of self-doubt, don’t ignore them, but make use of the opportunity to discover exactly why confidence has slipped.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21-Feb 19 )

Relatively secretive stars might force you to adjust your social priorities. The most pleasant gatherings will be discreet and involve just one or two favoured people. It’s an enlightening moment to pursue any spiritual or mystical interests.

PISCES (Feb 20- Mar 20)

You’ll be in top form socially. Your drawback may just be a return to your natural shyness but at times like this, you seem to be confident enough for it not to matter. Incidentally, Venus’ current movement signifies high romantic hopes. But can they be met? We’ll only time will.

