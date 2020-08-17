Horoscope Today August 17, 2020: Cancer, Taurus, Libra, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today August 22, 2020: Cancer, Taurus, Libra, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The week kicks off with a charming and practical Moon, a fair enough indication that if you want to get the best out of people you will have to be as solicitous, kind and charming as you can. Admit it: partners respond well to generous gestures, sympathetic words and practical help. Offer the carrot before the stick!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

On the whole it’s a good day for routine work, so there are no big surprises there. On the other hand, it’s a week for grand romantic passion, so slip out of your Taurean taboos and inhibitions now. It’s time to show that you care! Even if you surprise someone!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The most significant factor today is the movement of your planetary ruler, Mercury, aligned with your house of relationships. This is a firm indication that from now until the very end of the month you must, at all times, remain in dialogue with partners on all matters.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

As from today you will begin to think anew about working commitments, but I suspect that you have a great many passions and pent-up feelings to release before you can formulate your thoughts coherently. You need to get your head and your heart working together.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

So much hinges around home and family relationships that it is difficult to imagine your achieving anything without the benefit of your unique past and background. For some of you it will be memories that dominate your actions, rather than actual people.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

One factor in your chart suggests domestic purchases, another endows common sense. Don’t expect excitement, but do realise that the more you accomplish now, the more time you’ll have to yourself later on. You may also expect a favour to be repaid, although don’t hold your breath!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Today’s lunar prospects are bound to give you more confidence but will, from time to time, bring up slightly painful memories. Actually, this is a perfect moment to assert your will in family relationships. You never know – perhaps partners will respect you more for your determination.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

If you can’t put your finger on exactly what’s going on, don’t worry – you’re almost certainly in good company. Only when other people have made you feel that you are wanted and valued will you be able to look back and see what you have been going through.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The requirements of social stars don’t just mean that you’ll be mixing in friendly company. Even at work, it will be your ability to get on with people and operate as part of a team that determines your success. But, at home, you need to give people a good reason why they should do what you tell them!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

In the romantic department it may be too late to grasp a distant opportunity. Perhaps it was all an illusion in any case. On the other hand, quite aside from daily ups and downs, this is a week to bring out and develop your creative fantasies.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There should be a sense of triumph in your life this week, almost as if you are about to get something right when other people have for so long doubted your true qualities and talents. You will soon prove yourself, so stick to what you know to be right.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

For once you are being encouraged to be true to your feelings, rather than covering them up. The trouble, as far as anyone can tell, is that the moment to act may have passed while you were dithering. Never mind, there’s bound to be another chance, even if it’s not exactly in the same form.

