Horoscope Today, August 17, 2019: Aries, Libra, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Jupiter is waiting in the wings – so don’t become demoralised if delays have affected family arrangements or domestic improvements. It is not yet time for such matters to proceed. But, when is the right time? You’ll know well enough, that’s for sure!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Today’s one of those days when you’d do best to re-orientate yourself and change your attitudes. The events of the last twenty-four hours may have caused you to think again. You’ll be surprised, though, how quickly today’s problems disappear, like a mirage in the desert.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Travel plans may still be interrupted or delayed by various irritating planetary alignments. Misunderstandings, rather than mechanical failures, are likely to be the root cause of any difficulties. That’s why all you have to do is check important arrangements – and then double-check.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Just as long as you have answered those awkward outstanding questions, then your security is assured, so you may put financial cares behind you. Rather, realise that in all areas of your life it is genuinely equal, free and open partnerships which hold the key to future success and happiness.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Sometimes you relish a battle, but you have suffered enough in the past not to want to put yourself through the mill again. You may therefore decide to draw a veil over recent contentious issues and set out on a fresh and optimistic path. And don’t let anyone tell you otherwise!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

On the whole you can congratulate yourself on a successful week. The Moon plays a powerful role, which should bring a feeling of emotional warmth and security to complement your many worldly achievements. Why not appreciate such fortunate stars?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Many of you may have felt a sense of euphoria after recent emotional encounters. Others may have been knocked off balance, but you will surely benefit from the creative events which are due to follow. You can loosen up, get back to basics and fulfil a childhood dream.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The weekend may not be the best time to deal with professional complications, unless you’re a workaholic. It’s probably far better to turn your hand to those family and home opportunities which have arisen over the last two or three days and enjoy a new leisure attraction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You’ll probably experience a shift of mood around midday as the Moon switches positions and adjusts its emotional power over your psyche. This may prompt a change in your plans, but do keep other people informed, otherwise you can’t blame them if they don’t give you whole-hearted backing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Get financial business out of the way this morning. The Moon now urges you to put such mundane business aside and think about what you really want to do. You can ponder your long-term future, and consult younger relations as to what they think should happen next.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There’s still some confusion over major plans. Although you may still not be able to travel as you would wish, or you might have to postpone an important agreement, it will be worth your while to continue along your current course, just as long as you ask the right questions.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

One of your great struggles in life is to learn to be more practical and less disorganised. Now that the Moon is changing its position you may decide to try your hand at a little essential do-it-yourself, home improvements, or perhaps lay the foundations for a major new project.