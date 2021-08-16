Horoscope Today, August 16: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

One way or another, you will be expecting other people to make much of you today. In the best of all possible worlds, your pride will be flattered and partners will recognise and admire what you consider to be your finest achievements. But, then, isn’t it about time you hogged the limelight?

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You have accomplished most of your routine tasks. Now you must put your creative and imaginative thoughts into action. By all means follow your usual path and move slowly and cautiously. And, in spite of what anyone says to you, there’s no need to panic.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Taking a look at the week ahead, we can see two top possibilities. The first is a major change of plan at home, the other, a short but unexpected journey. The most important consideration in both is the need for careful consultation with all concerned.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Now that the planets have forced you to alter your plans, perhaps dramatically so, be prepared for the next phase: within the next few weeks you will be forced to make an abrupt halt, perhaps to go back over old ground. At work, do yourself a favour and improve relationships with colleagues.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You’re not afraid to make a song and dance if you think that you’re getting a raw deal. However, there are two ways to play events over the next five days. The best option is probably to take partners into your confidence now. That way they can’t accuse you of misleading them later.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You’re still feeling the benefit of wonderfully supportive astral influences, and there seems to be nothing to gain from making heavy weather of otherwise fabulous opportunities. It all depends on how you play your cards. And what you have to do is turn delay and frustration to your advantage.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You know, more than anyone, how your general happiness depends on your environment. Yet, what you may only now be coming to realise, is the extent to which your circumstances are shaped by your general outlook. And once you’ve figured that out you’ll be able to improve your attitude and transform your material situation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Partners and colleagues too often misinterpret your discreet manner as unfriendliness or arrogance. You must make a great effort to break down such preconceptions, exposing your better qualities to public scrutiny. The fact is partners have the best ideas, so listen well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There’s one kind favour you can do for yourself today, and that’s go out and spend a little money on enhancing the quality of your life. After all, a little frivolity never hurt anybody. That should balance your tendency to sacrifice your own interests on the altar of someone else’s desires.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The ball is in your court today, so it’s no use flapping around waiting for someone else to pick up the tab. There could be a trial of wills at home but partners will only come to your assistance if you issue the orders and make it crystal-clear what needs doing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You can expect a gradual but insistent build-up of tension until the end of the week, followed by a crisis of sorts and a sudden realisation that problems which have dogged you for years are now in the past. However, if you don’t look where you’re going, you’ll create a series of new, different, difficulties.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Working Pisceans should push themselves harder than ever this week. You will never know what you are capable of achieving until you stretch yourself to the limit. Accept no compromise. After all, deep inside that frail frame of yours there’s a real toughie waiting to be let out.