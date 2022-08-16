scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

Horoscope Today, August 16, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Cancer- The combined influences of those mighty planets, Saturn and Jupiter, are about to work another major change in your private affairs

Written by Peter Vidal | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 1:00:25 am
horoscope, leo, libra, cancerHoroscope Today, August 16, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Please do take great care with your finances. There seems to be little doubt that rash actions now could result in increased costs later. Somehow your emotional security also seems to be involved, but perhaps you need to remember how ultimately you can only rely on yourself.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Extremely powerful planetary aspects signify that you are now sailing on uncharted waters. If you can possibly ask for help and advice, please do so. Pride is a quality you can usefully do without. It will only get you into worse difficulties. And, in any case, other people might actually have done better than you!

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Khongjom war’ or ‘Vision I...Premium
UPSC Key-August 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Khongjom war’ or ‘Vision I...
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You can relax your efforts and allow others to do the arguing. No one has worked harder than you to keep the peace but now you deserve a little time to yourself. It is a fine moment to look after number one. After all, if you don’t treat yourself well, you won’t treat anyone else properly, either.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The combined influences of those mighty planets, Saturn and Jupiter, are about to work another major change in your private affairs. You’re probably sick of hearing that your life’s about to be transformed, but you’ve also probably become blasé‚ about upheavals that knock others for six.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Somebody has made all the right moves, but whether this is enough to placate you or make you change your ways is another matter. You are in a stubborn mood, but only you can decide whether you should stay as you are or bend a little. Perhaps you could do both!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The good news is that if you take a path of quiet meditation, devoted self-sacrifice and compromise, life will turn a very important corner and you’ll end up with enhanced self-knowledge and understanding. And if you figure out your underlying motives, then you’ll make the right decisions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Advertisement

Although it may be an indirect approach which matters, you may be more impressed by a direct appeal for help. The point I am trying to make is that you are quite touchy and will respond irrationally to the precise manner in which others say and do things.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

If you’re sensible, you’ll consider eating humble pie, impressing others with your amazing contrition. You have much to be vain about, but overweening arrogance could cost you your happiness. If you’re too complacent then you might just miss the most important developments.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s not the easiest thing in the world to come to grips with your solar chart at the moment. I am concerned that you may feel victimised or martyred. If so, please try and see what led you to this situation. Then you’ll figure out how to get back to the way you were.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Advertisement

Current planetary aspects will force you to accept that you have never made the most of your potential in certain ways. For example, have you ever truly shown the world the person you really are? I suspect that you haven’t – but it’s never too late to start.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Isn’t it better to stand on your own two feet? There is a definite need to look to your laurels now and not imagine that other people are going to bail you out. Close partners feel quite rightly that you must dig yourself out of whatever hole you have put yourself in.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may think you are being caring and considerate, but someone may be a little tired of what they see as your efforts to probe into their affairs. I’d say that discretion is now the order of the day. Total honesty may not be the best way to reveal secrets which can only cause consternation, so choose your words with care.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 01:00:25 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

2

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

3

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

4

What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer used in Independence Day 21-gun salute?

5

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

Featured Stories

The success of India at 75 resonates beyond its borders, writes the Briti...
The success of India at 75 resonates beyond its borders, writes the Briti...
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi writes: Commitment to inclusivity and social justic...
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi writes: Commitment to inclusivity and social justic...
Explained: Women heroes of India's freedom struggle, mentioned by PM in h...
Explained: Women heroes of India's freedom struggle, mentioned by PM in h...
Explained: The revolutionaries whom Modi mentioned in his Independence Da...
Explained: The revolutionaries whom Modi mentioned in his Independence Da...
Job promises, new schemes to RSS founder’s memorial & defence of fede...
Job promises, new schemes to RSS founder’s memorial & defence of fede...
PM Modi's Independence Day targets: corruption, nepotism
PM Modi's Independence Day targets: corruption, nepotism
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
3 Things: Special episode

India at 75: What should we be celebrating?

The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book
Rewind & Replay

The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Opinion

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

Premium
Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement