Horoscope Today, August 16, 2019: Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Taurus, Capricorn, Cancer – check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

This is the time to stand up and be counted. You are never one to compromise over questions of principle but today the issues run deeper. You have to make it clear to everyone that your unique gifts must be respected. There doesn’t really seem to be any doubt about that.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Petulant planets are designed to disturb your best-laid family arrangements. Given that certain events may be outside your control, you can do your best to rectify the situation. What you have to do first is persuade partners that your course is the right one.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your classic Geminian qualities are in demand today – especially an ability to bring the rigours of logical analysis to muddled situations, to face the facts and set current situations in their context for people who lack your feel for the truth.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Don’t worry so much about money – remember that, as long as you make a tiny profit, no matter how small, nothing too bad can happen. By the way, the current mood of nostalgia is taking you down some interesting romantic paths. You could enjoy a sentimental journey.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The planets are hitting you with everything they’ve got, which means that you have little choice but to go in and do your best! Hesitate now and you may find a personal opportunity slips from your grasp. But, remember, if someone would make a better ally than enemy, get them on your side.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You are still enjoying secret developments. Most should be totally harmless, if not downright favourable. You may soon learn something spectacular from pondering the mysterious spiritual nature of your existence. A spot of navel-gazing could be just what you need!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your celestial alignments are now beginning to intensify, and one or two energetic people may stroll into your life. You may feel nurtured at a rather fundamental emotional level, and really there is no need to worry too much about your security. But do take the normal steps to safeguard your position.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It may be your professional cares or hopes which are dominating the news, or it could be a partner’s. Either way, you might have to shelve certain family or domestic questions, no matter how pressing they may be. Then you’ll give yourself more time to find out what is really happening.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

On the face of it, today’s general mood is difficult and unpredictable. Yet look below the surface and you should see that you’re being pushed towards much greater self-fulfilment. That’s important, because once you understand your motives you’ll make the right arrangements.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Life is still hectic, yet today the issues are once again narrowed down to money. Have you got enough? Do you need more? And, if so, what for? These are all deeply practical issues that could affect long-term decisions, and could have a bearing on your romantic desires.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Please put personal rivalries to one side, otherwise you’ll say or do something you’ll come to regret. You may turn the other cheek and forgive your enemies,even though such noble behaviour perhaps goes against the grain. If you do take such a selfless course, you’ll earn respect from unexpected areas.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

What you have probably failed to realise is that it is your acute sensitivity that makes you interpret perfectly innocent statements as personal insults or attacks. Give other people the benefit of the doubt, even if they have got their feet firmly lodged in their mouths.