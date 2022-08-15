scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Horoscope Today, August 15, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Virgo-I'll get the bad news out of the way first, you are liable to feel let down when somebody seems to disagree with you

Written by Peter Vidal | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 1:00:10 am
horoscope, libra, leo, virgo,Horoscope Today, August 15, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The world’s astrologers are expecting you to take the lead this week. I know many of you may grumble, but you were born with undoubted leadership qualities, and the rest of us are now in need of your commanding skills. Yet there is no right way and no wrong way, so you can set your own strategy.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

If I said that this week’s planetary conditions were bursting with potential, I’d be guilty of a massive understatement. I am not saying that you will be directly involved in exciting activities, but your total awareness of the world will be coloured by the brilliant encounters which parade themselves in front of you.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...Premium
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...
As US weighs Guantánamo options, Saudi center may offer solutionPremium
As US weighs Guantánamo options, Saudi center may offer solution
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...Premium
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Lunar alignments afford you considerable protection, but are also inclined to make you a little over-emotional. As soon as things begin to go wrong, you’ll tend to panic. Stop and take a deep breath, count to ten and look around for the nearest escape hatch!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Sometimes you swing to extremes, and it’s very difficult for anyone else to know which course you’re following at any particular time. It is also often said that love and hate are two sides of the same coin. I cannot tell which way you will jump this week, but I can say that passions will be running high. Let us hope that love will triumph.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Optimism is your greatest asset. Utterly unrealistic expectations, on the other hand, are not only your major handicap, but are all too likely to be dashed. You may not wish to believe it, but your sign is one of the most fortunate in the zodiac at the moment.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

I’ll get the bad news out of the way first: you are liable to feel let down when somebody seems to disagree with you. The good news is that you’re in with a high chance of getting your story straight and your act together. A rival may even admit that you’re right after all!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Advertisement

Financial affairs hold the key to everything this week, whether purely personal or public and professional. If at all possible, do avoid all reckless and impulsive actions. These can only cost you dear. You might also be wondering whether an emotional tie is worth the price.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You can expect fireworks this week. That’s not a joke. There really is a strong chance that someone is going to go over the top. Make sure it’s not you, and that you are on hand with soothing words. That is the least that a loved one expects, especially after all you’ve said in the past.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You must bear in mind that nothing this week will be easy to understand. Mysteries abound and confusion will be rife, but if you can hang on until next week, you’ll begin to see where it is all heading. Actually, the chances of reaching a firm agreement are better than you think.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Advertisement

You need extra support, but it is honestly impossible to say whether it will be forthcoming. What others expect or imagine can only help you get to grips with your own affairs. You see, this is a deeply sociable time and whatever you do, whatever you say, everything hinges on your personal relationships.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Jealousy, resentment and animosity are your enemies. If you give in to such feelings, you will risk all that you have so carefully built up. Professional people are now in a delicate position, perhaps because they will expose themselves to criticism.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

More than anyone, you are in a position to understand this week’s many events. While others will be visited by trials and tribulations, you may stand back and take a typically philosophical approach. You understand that what seems terribly important now might be utterly irrelevant later.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 01:00:10 am

Most Popular

1

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

2

Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support 'Har Ghar Tiranga' while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: 'Pathaan will lift Bollywood up'

3

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

4

Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: ‘Pathaan will lift Bollywood up’

5

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: India helped world discover true potential of democracy, says President Murmu

Featured Stories

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...
Explained: History of the PIN code, which turns 50 this Independence Day
Explained: History of the PIN code, which turns 50 this Independence Day
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
Mamata backs arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, hints at campaign against central probe agencies

Mamata backs arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, hints at campaign against central probe agencies

Nitish likely to retain Home; RJD may get Finance & Health
Bihar Cabinet

Nitish likely to retain Home; RJD may get Finance & Health

The many lives of Shah Faesal: Bureaucrat who took to politics, now back where he began

The many lives of Shah Faesal: Bureaucrat who took to politics, now back where he began

At malls, markets, Metro stations in Delhi, no entry without mask

At malls, markets, Metro stations in Delhi, no entry without mask

The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and appropriation by Nazism
Express Explained

The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and appropriation by Nazism

Premium
Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: BJP & Congress lock horns

Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: BJP & Congress lock horns

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?
Express Opinion

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?

Premium
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement