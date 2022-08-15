Horoscope Today, August 15, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The world’s astrologers are expecting you to take the lead this week. I know many of you may grumble, but you were born with undoubted leadership qualities, and the rest of us are now in need of your commanding skills. Yet there is no right way and no wrong way, so you can set your own strategy.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

If I said that this week’s planetary conditions were bursting with potential, I’d be guilty of a massive understatement. I am not saying that you will be directly involved in exciting activities, but your total awareness of the world will be coloured by the brilliant encounters which parade themselves in front of you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Lunar alignments afford you considerable protection, but are also inclined to make you a little over-emotional. As soon as things begin to go wrong, you’ll tend to panic. Stop and take a deep breath, count to ten and look around for the nearest escape hatch!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Sometimes you swing to extremes, and it’s very difficult for anyone else to know which course you’re following at any particular time. It is also often said that love and hate are two sides of the same coin. I cannot tell which way you will jump this week, but I can say that passions will be running high. Let us hope that love will triumph.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Optimism is your greatest asset. Utterly unrealistic expectations, on the other hand, are not only your major handicap, but are all too likely to be dashed. You may not wish to believe it, but your sign is one of the most fortunate in the zodiac at the moment.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

I’ll get the bad news out of the way first: you are liable to feel let down when somebody seems to disagree with you. The good news is that you’re in with a high chance of getting your story straight and your act together. A rival may even admit that you’re right after all!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Financial affairs hold the key to everything this week, whether purely personal or public and professional. If at all possible, do avoid all reckless and impulsive actions. These can only cost you dear. You might also be wondering whether an emotional tie is worth the price.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You can expect fireworks this week. That’s not a joke. There really is a strong chance that someone is going to go over the top. Make sure it’s not you, and that you are on hand with soothing words. That is the least that a loved one expects, especially after all you’ve said in the past.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You must bear in mind that nothing this week will be easy to understand. Mysteries abound and confusion will be rife, but if you can hang on until next week, you’ll begin to see where it is all heading. Actually, the chances of reaching a firm agreement are better than you think.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You need extra support, but it is honestly impossible to say whether it will be forthcoming. What others expect or imagine can only help you get to grips with your own affairs. You see, this is a deeply sociable time and whatever you do, whatever you say, everything hinges on your personal relationships.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Jealousy, resentment and animosity are your enemies. If you give in to such feelings, you will risk all that you have so carefully built up. Professional people are now in a delicate position, perhaps because they will expose themselves to criticism.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

More than anyone, you are in a position to understand this week’s many events. While others will be visited by trials and tribulations, you may stand back and take a typically philosophical approach. You understand that what seems terribly important now might be utterly irrelevant later.