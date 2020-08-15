Horoscope Today August 15, 2020: Aries, Leo, Scorpio, and other signs — check astrological prediction Horoscope Today August 15, 2020: Aries, Leo, Scorpio, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Some people say that you can’t gain without some pain! However, when all is said and done there is little to stop you from enjoying yourself. In point of fact, four uncompromising planets are lined up with the regions of your solar chart signifying creative expression and self-indulgence. Go for it!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

While it is true that the general planetary trends are on your side, I do feel that this is the time for measured responses. In spite of what astrologers often claim, you can blow up, but this is perhaps not the best time to do so. There’s nothing to be gained from blaming the first person who crosses your path.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You should listen to other people instead of lecturing them. When partners are given a fair hearing, they may contribute some extremely useful advice. It is now the moment for you to realise that your ideas must be backed up with true facts. The time for bluff is over.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The financial situation is looking more and more favourable, although you would be foolish to take a large risk. You must always keep sufficient in reserve to cope with any contingencies. You might do well from mixing business with pleasure.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may either be putting in some overtime, or otherwise doing more than is necessary. But don’t forget important leisure activities; stay active, keep moving and take steps to develop a new interest. If you go for a confrontation, you must take your share of the responsibility.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You can fulfil your social engagements if you wish, but your stars are looking so monastic that the ideal way to spend the next few days would be far away on a spiritual retreat. One way or another, you must make more time for yourself, but family members overseas do offer a fruitful point of contact.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Leaving to one side more profound issues, this is a day for retail-therapy, window-shopping, browsing through catalogues and generally involving yourself in the consumer society. A generous gesture will help happy social gatherings go with a swing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

What transpires between now and eight weeks’ time will totally transform many of your opinions and attitudes – and some of your decisions. Hopefully, a few hard knocks will also help you smarten up your act and enable you to see just how well-off you are in many respects.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Part of your horoscope is shouting about fun, another is pulling you towards spiritual and philosophical dimensions. The solution would seem to be to enjoy yourself but never lose sight of the meaning of life. A loved one from far away is about to get in touch, so wait for the news to arrive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There is some way to go before you need experience any further shake-up. I know that some of you are still feeling bewildered and confused, but such feelings will pass, especially if you realise that you must get on with ordinary life. Plus, someone will surprise you by coming up with the best advice.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

While it’s true to say that your solar chart is generally light-hearted, this is a very appropriate moment for serious discussions and important choices which will affect your practical affairs for a very long time indeed. A partner has the answer to an old question – if only they knew it!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It’s a thoroughly useful period, and the most helpful thing you can do for yourself is sit down, have a good, hard think, and talk to people about all practical matters involving home and work. There are arrangements to make which can be deferred no longer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd