Horoscope Today, August 15, 2019: Leo, Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Taurus, Pisces, Aries — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Mercury, the planet of communication, has now picked itself up and dusted itself down after recent bruising encounters. Seldom have you been so determined to get your point across, and rarely have you been the proud possessor of such persuasive powers.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You can be as self-interested as the next person, yet there’s something noble and idealistic about your wisdom and genuine friendship. We will all gain if you continue to act with such generosity of spirit, even in ways which may not be clear for a very long time.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your lot in life, at the moment, may be rather dull and many Geminians are quite frankly bored. You could do worse than rouse yourself and arrange an adventure, even if only a weekend break, to get away from your routine. There’s nothing wrong with being an escapist!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Although, in astrological tradition, adverse and challenging aspects denote times of strife, discord and confusion, you must see such perils as the grit which eventually produces the oyster of great wisdom and success. In other words, you’ll rise to the challenge.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There is no escaping the fact that tension is mounting, as it always does before the Moon aligns with your sign. You can do no better than consciously maintain an optimistic and tolerant spirit in the face of whatever doubts or irritations afflict your daily life.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Suspicions about other people’s actions may be countered by sadness over a recent event. Whatever your personal situation, you are approaching a short period when the answers will only be found by looking within. You’ll soon discover the part you played in creating current conditions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Nostalgia seems to be an important ingredient at the present time. Many of you will gain from a sentimental trip to the past, not necessarily this week, but hopefully within a month. What you really have to do is recover old feelings and relive glorious memories.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Even those lucky Scorpios who are gentlemen or ladies of leisure will be caught up in the general rush to achieve a deeply-held worldly desire. This is no time for regrets or uncertainty, and you should try not to be distracted by irrelevant memories.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Today’s stars really are excellent in that they encourage certain key Sagittarian aspirations, notably the instinctive desire for travel and adventure. Be warned, though, that entrenched positions and dogmatic battles are looming, and that you’d better be ready to change your mind.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There is everything to gain from taking a calculated financial risk, just as long as you take full responsibility. Even if you incur a small loss you will have clarified your priorities and personal needs. After all, sometimes you have to learn from your mistakes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Even peaceable Aquarians are sure to be involved in some sort of fracas over the next week. There may be no other advice than to raise the drawbridge and prepare a defensive position. But, while you’re about it, there are other important actions you can take, like acquiring new practical skills.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Now is a perfect time to pay attention to your physical needs and well-being. Make a fresh start as far as diet and exercise are concerned and remember that the astrological approach to health has more to do with prevention than cure – and with maintaining a sensible balance in your emotions.