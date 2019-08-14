Horoscope Today, August 14, 2019: Capricorn, Leo, Virgo, Cancer, Taurus, Pisces, Aries – check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Erratic and argumentative alignments are replaced by greater certainty, represented by the restraining grip of Saturn, the celestial school master. You may therefore be subject to a major dose of reality, forcing you to reconsider a number of recent arrangements.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Travel plans should now move along a little more easily. Perhaps it is thanks to Mercury’s changing location that you now appear able to make your voice heard above the general din that seems to surround you. You might even come across a cache of secret cash!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Money matters are still to the fore, but now is the time to recognise that enough is enough. Get a grip on your affairs and realise that tradition is more important than strange modern ways of doing things. Also, necessities are a better buy than luxuries.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

In many ways it’s still a stable, sensible sort of a time. Everything that is most conservative about your character should stand you in good stead today. Emphasise practical solutions and don’t give way to anger or resentment over any recent hurts or slights.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

The Sun is still in an intense mood, and could encourage an indication of simmering family tensions. But your first step is to get on and finish worthwhile activities, rather than complaining about why nothing ever seems to work out. Optimistic Leos should set about domestic repairs without delay.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Social contacts should again be emphasised today, but with a difference. The significant relationships will be those with people who are older, more experienced or more secure than you. Wild spending and extravagance will solve nothing, unless having too much money is a problem.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

The costs of a recent responsibility, perhaps a social obligation, may have alarmed you. However, it looks as if you may have very little alternative but to smile and settle up. But perhaps what’s really important is the emotional cost, and all that’s needed are a few soothing words.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Even though your life recently has been all about maintaining balance and following the middle way, you may now feel able to swing to extremes. If you take a risk and abandon your normal belief in harmony, then you’ll soon see what happens to your chosen long-term plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Today’s intriguing developments favour a solution to your business cares and financial woes. The answer lies in long-term investments and savings, not in making a fast buck, going for a quick fix or indulging in any risky enterprise. An older acquaintance could have the best advice.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Even those of you whose life is moving at break-neck speed should slow down today, or at least consolidate the gains you’ve made so far. Anything that is not secure may be swept away by the long-running dispute between macho Mars and electrifying Uranus.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Risk a confrontation only if you are perfectly happy to incur certain losses. These may be financial or professional but are more likely to relate to a family partnership. Otherwise keep your head down and avoid trouble, while people around you calm down.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You’re in exactly the right mood to take up the cudgels on behalf of some noble or idealistic cause. I have two words of advice, though: get your facts straight and don’t go behind anybody’s back. If you jump in without due consideration, you’ll risk massive embarrassment!