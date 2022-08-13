Horoscope Today, August 13, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

One powerful planetary aspect follows another. Right now there’s an intense solar alignment coming up, so expect storms. The disruption in your energy pattern at such times always makes other people slightly erratic and you may have a great deal to put up with. Grin and bear it.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your travel stars are still strong, so there’s good luck in store if you are planning to get away. However, you may decide that you’d rather stay at home, after all! Can this be arranged? If so, please make sure that partners are happy with the new plans.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Jupiter’s celestial patterns are truly delightful and, by rights, you ought to be celebrating your good fortune. However, those of you who are blind to your benefits and advantages may let a marvellous opportunity slip through your fingers. It’s all a question of keeping a clear head.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You should continue to take extra care when travelling and allow for delays. Lunar alignments are raising the prospect of mistakes and misunderstandings and advising you to check the small print. You’re bound to feel you’re doing more than your fair share, so try to get partners to take over.

LEO July 24 – Aug. 23)

Mercury’s witty wanderings in your chart are maintained for a little while longer, and helping you to stay one step ahead of the field in terms of your ideas and proposals. However, I don’t think you can escape today’s general undercurrent of unreason.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Certainty alternates with uncertainty, and what takes place over the next few days will shake up your ideas. You may also be enabled to make up lost ground. A social engagement may be affected by what can only be described as mysterious or inexplicable developments.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Recent events may have made you aware that certain commitments and obligations must change. You may already have decided that specific promises should never have been made. Perhaps items of personal property may have to be off-loaded. And perhaps for good!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Everything should be moving this weekend. For one thing, it looks as if a foreign connection or travel arrangement should be completed, finalised or terminated. For another, you’re entering a new professional phase. At least you’ll know what you must do next!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Mars’ impact on the work and professional angle of your solar chart is bound to keep you busy. However, don’t stick to your normal routine. Make a break with tradition and you’ll discover just how easy life can be. And take pleasure from the fact that an ambition is now attainable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Hopefully you will keep yourself in check at this turbulent time. Normally in such circumstances I’d advise you to make sure that your head rules your heart, but the situation now seems too complex for such simple advice. You see, your heart looks to the future while your head longs for the past!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Partners and friends certainly seem to be in a stroppy mood. There is no reason, though, why this shouldn’t be one of the most rewarding and exciting periods you have ever experienced. But think about this – are they dissatisfied because you have ignored their feelings?

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

With the Moon as sensitively influenced as it is today, you must make culture, leisure, pleasure, romance, fun and relaxation your priorities, otherwise you’ll miss out. Contacts with younger relatives should improve, and all young-at-heart Pisceans will thrive.