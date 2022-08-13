scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Horoscope Today, August 13, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Libra- Recent events may have made you aware that certain commitments and obligations must change

Written by Peter Vidal | New Delhi |
August 13, 2022 1:00:02 am
horoscope, leo, libra, cancerHoroscope Today, August 13, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

One powerful planetary aspect follows another. Right now there’s an intense solar alignment coming up, so expect storms. The disruption in your energy pattern at such times always makes other people slightly erratic and you may have a great deal to put up with. Grin and bear it.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your travel stars are still strong, so there’s good luck in store if you are planning to get away. However, you may decide that you’d rather stay at home, after all! Can this be arranged? If so, please make sure that partners are happy with the new plans.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...Premium
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient IndianPremium
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?Premium
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Jupiter’s celestial patterns are truly delightful and, by rights, you ought to be celebrating your good fortune. However, those of you who are blind to your benefits and advantages may let a marvellous opportunity slip through your fingers. It’s all a question of keeping a clear head.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You should continue to take extra care when travelling and allow for delays. Lunar alignments are raising the prospect of mistakes and misunderstandings and advising you to check the small print. You’re bound to feel you’re doing more than your fair share, so try to get partners to take over.

LEO July 24 – Aug. 23)

Mercury’s witty wanderings in your chart are maintained for a little while longer, and helping you to stay one step ahead of the field in terms of your ideas and proposals. However, I don’t think you can escape today’s general undercurrent of unreason.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Certainty alternates with uncertainty, and what takes place over the next few days will shake up your ideas. You may also be enabled to make up lost ground. A social engagement may be affected by what can only be described as mysterious or inexplicable developments.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Advertisement

Recent events may have made you aware that certain commitments and obligations must change. You may already have decided that specific promises should never have been made. Perhaps items of personal property may have to be off-loaded. And perhaps for good!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Everything should be moving this weekend. For one thing, it looks as if a foreign connection or travel arrangement should be completed, finalised or terminated. For another, you’re entering a new professional phase. At least you’ll know what you must do next!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Mars’ impact on the work and professional angle of your solar chart is bound to keep you busy. However, don’t stick to your normal routine. Make a break with tradition and you’ll discover just how easy life can be. And take pleasure from the fact that an ambition is now attainable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Advertisement

Hopefully you will keep yourself in check at this turbulent time. Normally in such circumstances I’d advise you to make sure that your head rules your heart, but the situation now seems too complex for such simple advice. You see, your heart looks to the future while your head longs for the past!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Partners and friends certainly seem to be in a stroppy mood. There is no reason, though, why this shouldn’t be one of the most rewarding and exciting periods you have ever experienced. But think about this – are they dissatisfied because you have ignored their feelings?

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

With the Moon as sensitively influenced as it is today, you must make culture, leisure, pleasure, romance, fun and relaxation your priorities, otherwise you’ll miss out. Contacts with younger relatives should improve, and all young-at-heart Pisceans will thrive.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 01:00:02 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

5

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Featured Stories

India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable: Family

Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable: Family

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Opinion

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement