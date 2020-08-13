Horoscope Today August 13, 2020: Aries, Libra, Cancer, Taurus, Scorpio, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today August 13, 2020: Cancer, Taurus, Libra, and other signs — check astrological prediction Horoscope Today August 13, 2020: Cancer, Taurus, Libra, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There does seem to be a massive planetary contradiction, posing a serious problem concerning your true loyalties. However, as far as home and work are concerned, there is a middle way staring you in the face. It may take someone else to point it out to you, though!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There is some way to go before you can truly call yourself free of the past, indeed in many cases this may be an impossible goal. What does seem to be certain, though, is that memories of the present time will overlay thoughts of long ago to the extent that these may be effectively forgotten.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

With so many irons in the fire it is hardly surprising that you are hard-pressed to know what to do next. If at all possible, you should attempt to discriminate between choices, meetings and trips which are vital and those which may be put off until tomorrow.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There is no time for a backward glance. You are famous for your determination to hang on to the past, but now you must realise that there is no going back. All you can do is resolve to create a wonderful future. You can also decide to do your best by someone who has been so loyal to you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There is now every chance that you will come through with flying colours. However, if you are to be derailed, it will be because you refuse to accept the need to initiate radical change and go for increased efficiency in all work and routine tasks.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Entertainments should be unusual, eccentric and odd, not to say completely outrageous. If you go for the same old thing, you’ll never know what you missed, so you may disregard all rules, regulations and taboos. Perhaps it’s time to set your own limits.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

If a move of home has been mooted, or any similar domestic upheaval considered, today is the day to begin to make it a reality. Initiate any worthwhile steps as soon as you can. Also, watch out for gadgets that seem to be developing a mind of their own.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Sometimes you just have to stick up for yourself, and you seem less ready than ever to compromise. Now, everyone who has any sense knows that you are right, but it still holds that if you fail to notice changing circumstances, all you have striven for will come unstuck.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Although some of the direct alignments with your sign are weak, the overwhelming nature of current planetary patterns is favourable, more so indeed than at any time since last month! As you can see, you’re therefore now operating on a very significant monthly cycle.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The pressure towards some sort of separation is overwhelming, but is so general that it is impossible to be more specific about what sort of connection you’re going to give up. It may be, for example, that all that is required is a clean break with the bad habits of the past.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It is rare that every single member of your sign is affected by a very major planetary transit at the same time, yet that is now the situation. While agreeing that the present moment is significant though, only you can decide whether you must put your plans into effect now or later.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It’s time to devote much more energy than in the past to your physical well-being. As from today, you should make it your goal to get yourself into the very peak of condition – within your natural limits – of course. There’s no point in over-doing it just to impress people.

