Horoscope Today, August 13, 2019: Cancer, Capricorn, Taurus, Aries — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Without a shadow of a doubt, this is an ambitious time for Ariens. Yet no two of you share exactly the same goal. One thing is clear, though – that this week success will only follow if you put your own unique aspirations above duties or obligations to other people.

Advertising

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Whatever challenges you face, whatever perils you meet, remember one thing. The planets are on your side now and over the rest of the month. Few people are as fortunate as you when it comes to long-term planetary prospects, all the more so if you’re ready for a spot of revolution.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The way out of current financial complications is twofold. First, you can attempt to run your affairs in a traditional manner. Secondly, you may realise that your fortunes are linked to other people’s and make teamwork your priority. You can even offer them a helping hand.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Events are moving very fast, and will continue to do so for the next month. The problem is that a great deal that happens may seem to be outside your control. Yet if you are honest, you’ll see that you laid the seeds of current crises – and triumphs – over the last twelve months.

Advertising

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

The crucial factor today is the planets’ desire to stir up mysteries and confusion, a factor which leads you away from everything of worldly significance, towards solitude, charity, imagination and dreams. You may therefore feel a little out of touch with certain daily duties.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

You’re not usually interested in small talk, yet I would advise you to do whatever is necessary to mix as widely as possible, no matter how unpromising social contacts seem. Eventually, something of value will emerge from a new relationship, if only you can wait!

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Home entertaining and family engagements are favoured all week. Some may be pleasurable, some may be called to deal with knotty problems and awkward business. If it’s agreement you’re after, remember that where there’s a will there’s a way. In other words, it’s all up to you!

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Excellent, intuitive and commonsense lunar aspects should put you on the right track today. The beneficial impact will be felt primarily on your instincts, those mysterious Scorpionic feelings which are responsible for guiding you through life’s many minor perils.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Money worries resurface today, but those of you who have already decided to do something positive about your situation will take a further step towards greater prosperity. The general drift of events this week is supportive, so don’t falter now.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

The Moon takes up a powerful position, raising your confidence but also indicating that your intuitions are on top form. This has two consequences. On the one hand, you will be very sensitive to the fact that partners’ interests must be respected. On the other, you will be challenged to broaden the scope of your own activities.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

This is a lively day and everyone seems to want more than they can have. An unforeseen obstacle brings the greatest risk of a clash but, in some strange way, the consequence of any irrational disagreement could be a deeper insight into your real aims and options.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Social commitments are crystallised magnificently by the Moon’s creative dimensions. If you seek out fresh group and community responsibilities, then you’ll find your true role. You are the right person to show the rest of us the best way forward.