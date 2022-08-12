Horoscope Today, August 12, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

As Saturn, planet of burdens and responsibilities plays its full part, the message is clear: the worst is over. But it could be a little while yet before you have to cope with the results of this week’s changing responsibilities. I know you’re bogged down by the trees, but do try to see the wood!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The weekend will be an ideal time to let off steam, so try and find constructive ways to discharge your excess energy. Family members are likely to find you responsible for matters which are none of your business, and they may need placating. But at least you’ll have a chance to flex your creative muscles.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

No one and nothing can prevent you from getting your way. Only your own impatience, impulsiveness and refusal to listen to reason can sabotage or undermine your credibility. In love, take your time, and persuade a partner that you are on the right track.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Financial questions are being brought into perspective by Mercury’s uncompromising relationships. Hard choices are necessary and you may be forced to draw in your horns, if only briefly. At least it’s now much easier to make up your mind on practical choices.

LEO July 24 – Aug. 23)

Even a major move or upheaval on the home front will be to your advantage in the long-term, so don’t flinch or fudge the issues. By the beginning of next week you’ll have a much clearer idea of where you’re heading, partly because you’ll have forgotten what happened last week!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Don’t go the whole hog over finances, at least not yet. You see, the planets are beginning to assume a very fortunate position, but just for now they are still spreading confusion. If you have a problem, it’s impatience and a tendency to try to get to the finishing post before you’ve started!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Of course you would like to be in a much better position – who wouldn’t? But you have to understand that your Libran perfectionism makes it so hard to accept anything but the very best. Many of you have decided that your independence is worth more than an old, tired emotional tie.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

On the home front, it really does seem to be a case of least said, soonest mended. Save your energy for professional ambitions and worldly achievements. Overseas romance beckons for travelling Scorpios, but you could be swept away by a place as much as a person.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

I have written a great deal about your monetary situation in recent times, and as you know only too well, you are over-committed financially. There may be much to be said for borrowing a little extra, just as long as no strings are involved.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Although you should now be on much firmer ground when contesting controversial actions and statements, there seems to be little chance of getting other people to see things your way. Unless, that is, you bend the rules and fudge the issues. And I am sure you can do it!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Mercury’s current aspects are bright and witty. You must choose your words and timing with the utmost care and on no account offend or alienate people with whom you must remain friends. It’s all a matter of discovering your secret, diplomatic skills.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may have over-reacted to emotional situations in the past, but then what else would we expect from a sensitive Piscean? I have a feeling you’ll be over-reacting again in the very near future! But then why shouldn’t you? Isn’t it true that you have given away too much ground in the past?