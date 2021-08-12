Horoscope Today, August 12, 2021: Leo, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

If it’s romance you’re interested in, secrecy and discretion are of the essence. Also, expensive outings are guaranteed to impress. This is no time to count the cost or restrict your pleasure. After all, your stars won’t be so enjoyable – for another three months.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Partners may be in an obstreperous mood this morning, but at least you can be thankful that deep-seated questions are coming into the open and awkward issues can now be aired. Nobody can persuade you to do anything against your will, so stick up for yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The trouble with Geminians, their critics say, is that they change their minds as often as their socks. Please bear in mind that you are about to do a complete U-turn in one important area, which may be all very confusing for friends and associates.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancerians have a right to change their minds. You see, your ideas are often formed by feelings rather than facts and, now that someone seems to have a hot-line to your heart, this particular person is likely to affect your attitudes and deeply-held opinions.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

You’ve eked out your resources pretty well so far, but now it looks as if you can relax and splash out a little. Helpful lunar aspects suggest that charity begins at home and that those who deserve your generosity most are intimate family members. Be helpful!

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Onwards and upwards is a good slogan for you to bear in mind at a time like this, especially if your morale has slipped a little. Your personal success, you see, now depends on maintaining an optimistic and confident outlook; hope springs eternal, as they say.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Astrology deals with the interface between your psyche and your environment, if that doesn’t sound too incredibly pompous. The very simple result is that a change of attitude may now be more important than improvements in your circumstances. More money would help, but it’s only part of the answer.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

You’ve got the advantage today, thanks to the Moon’s generous support. When someone you think you know well changes arrangements, forgets promises and, perhaps, breaks a trust, you may be inclined to write them off. For your own sake, please be tolerant of such all-too-human behaviour.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

The best way you can use today’s planetary energies is to be sympathetic and discreet. You must put other people’s interests first and do whatever you can to help. There will be every opportunity to combine a high moral attitude with fun and pleasure.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

New friends, associates and colleagues should encourage you to stop dwelling on the past and instead get on and face the future. The problem is that, for as long as there is still a little turbulence in the celestial spheres, it’s difficult to see your way forward.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

At last there should be a thaw on the way in a partnership which has been decidedly chilly. As soon as personal relationships have eased, you’ll be able to tackle new questions with an open mind and a willing heart. If you’re looking for good luck the question is, how much good fortune can you take? That’s not as silly as it sounds!

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Personally, and emotionally, the overall picture may appear challenging, but there is no reason why it should also be upsetting. You have gained so much social confidence lately that there is little that can throw you off balance. At least, not yet!