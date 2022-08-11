scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Horoscope Today, August 11, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Pisces: An important opportunity is around the corner, and you will need to be ready, willing and able to take the plunge.

Written by Peter Vidal | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 1:00:11 am
Horoscope Today, August 11, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

As much as the planets are urging you to risk your all financially, so they are sending fair warning that a gamble is likely to incur heavy losses. Caution has never been more necessary. One thing is certain – that your responsibilities are shifting, and could be growing more intense.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Other people may imagine that they have you cornered, but how wrong they are. There is nobody as good as a Taurean at waiting and watching until the trouble has passed. You will emerge unscathed as always. But over the next week your big ambitions will come home to roost.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Wait a while before broaching controversial subjects. Other people may not be ready to hear what you have to say. The fact that you are ahead of the field gives you a certain amount of leeway. In any event your lunar alignments are supportive, so you can afford a breather.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

If you have been despairing of someone else and finally ceasing to hope that emotional plans will ever work out, then cheer up: Venus’ new role in your chart is bound to bring all the love you can handle, not to mention new friends and a fresh social scene.

LEO July 24 – Aug. 23)

I don’t think you will regret having made certain compromises or concessions. By being flexible and open to suggestions you will help ease a log-jam that was creating problems for many people. And, in freeing a blockage in your own life, you’ll ease difficulties for others.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Personal events over the past few months have forced you to be more forthright and open, but you may still feel that one or two pieces of information need to be kept under wraps for now. You must – and will – seize the initiative, but you have to carry partners with you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Venus, your charming planetary ruler, is now hovering on the edge of a sensitive region of your chart. You will shortly find that it is pure feeling and romantic aspirations that dominate your daily affairs. A suspicion is also about to be laid to rest.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There are very sound astrological reasons why you should keep your own counsel and not get too bound up in what other people imagine is the right thing to do. You see, what may be fine for them could be utterly wrong for you. You may be out of sync with a partner, but it won’t last long.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

For most of you, everything will become less of a strain after the weekend, so why not go along with busy, challenging trends instead of resisting them? You may expect news from afar before long, and it could be this which finally determines you to take a new path.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Even a challenging planetary alignment can’t put you off your pursuit of certain personal aims and ambitions. I have a feeling in my bones that what is said over the next few days may make up for past disappointments. And that just has to be good news.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius is a fixed sign, which means that although you appear to be ever so adaptable, in fact you tend to panic when faced with change that is not of your making. Be a little more flexible now, and you’ll open the way to an invitation you always dreamt of.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

An important opportunity is around the corner, and you will need to be ready, willing and able to take the plunge. You may already have an inkling of what is in store for adventurous Pisceans. You’re difficult to pin down, and that can be an advantage.

First published on: 11-08-2022 at 01:00:11 am

