Horoscope Today, August 10, 2019: Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Capricorn, Taurus, Pisces, Aries — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Be prepared to stand alone if it is the only way to get what you know you deserve. Mars, your courageous planetary ruler, will supply all the strength you need and require to achieve your ends. It will also contribute to a stroke of good fortune at work.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

What takes place now must improve the conditions of your working life. Even social contacts you make may have significant professional repercussions. Friends have your best interests at heart, even if just lately they seem to have been ignoring your feelings.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You are not the type to compromise, yet when Venus forms a supportive relationship with your sign, this is just what you must do. It’s much better to be tactful now, than live to eat your words later. You will do yourself a favour if you keep out of a dispute between partners.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

For someone who is so sensitive you can also be remarkably tough, a contradiction which often bemuses your loved ones and perplexes your friends. Over the present period both these qualities are essential if you are to succeed. Stick to the facts for a change!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

For weeks now you have been fighting an uphill battle. One of your complaints is that a particular person, or people, has been concealing information from you. Whether this has been deliberate or not is another matter. And that is what you have to work out before you take another step.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

What is fair in one context may not be so in another. Therefore it’s up to you to be flexible and meet partners half way. Your reputation will receive a boost if you are seen to do the right thing. Your stars are looking better and better as the days pass, in spite of rising tension.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Nov. 22)

Boredom is not often one of your problems, partly because you’re always on your toes expecting a disaster of one kind or another. However, this will be a quiet weekend unless you are actively disturbed by other people. And, if you are, try to placate them as quickly as you can.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Don’t capitulate to unfair pressure just yet. Help has arrived in the form of Venus, one of the most beneficial of the planets. From now on, you will discover the virtues of true friendship. It’s not always easy for you to reveal your deeper feelings – but do have a go. It might do you good!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You simply cannot let up now, just when the Sun and Venus are aiding your sign. Weary as you may be, you are about to find your second wind, and there’s no doubt about your ability to win through. You will soon be facing up to a new responsibility – and very successfully, too, may I say.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It seems likely that there will be plenty to interest you in out-of-the-way places and mysterious activities. If you want stimulation, try and make a break with your normal routine – and experiment with change. I know it’s difficult, but you shouldn’t regret it!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You gave an inch and people expected a mile. Now you want them to reciprocate but you may have a very long wait. One of the lessons you must learn is that other people can be every bit as stubborn as you. That may come as a surprise to you, but not to your friends.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your weekend peace may be disturbed by news about your career, or by comings and goings at home. It’s not a bad moment to take practical decisions that you’ve been putting off for some time now. Don’t worry. It’s just that you have troublesome planets at the moment; they’ll soon pass.