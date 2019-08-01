Horoscope Today, August 1, 2019: Pisces, Leo, Virgo, Cancer, Capricorn,Taurus, Aries – check astrology prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Friday is here. One thing to say about today is that it is generally considered a feminine day. This is not the case in all traditions, but it is in some, including the Indian. It’s, therefore, a perfect day to worship goddesses, respect women and honour the female side in all of us.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Everything I’ve written about your sign this week holds for today – only much more so. So, let me remind you of the vital importance of clear thought, sensible discussion and open lines of communication in absolutely everything, whether your concerns are intensely personal or public and professional.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There’s no time like the present for sorting out financial problems and claiming the prosperity that you so richly deserve. Work out spending and saving plans over the next couple of days and share your ideas with partners once you’ve made your mind up.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Today’s lunar position indicates a time when you may hide yourself away and rest, recharging your batteries in readiness for the coming battles and victories. To do this, though, you may need to duck some of your responsibilities!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

If tensions erupt, they may be difficult to control, mainly because the issues will be obscured behind a fog of confusion and misunderstanding. Tread warily, though, and you’ll easily dodge such pitfalls. And, remember, by anticipating the future you can change it to your advantage.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Challenging lunar aspects advise you not to count on certain transactions being finalised on time. A brief hiatus may actually do you good, allowing you to get on and complete the preliminaries or tie up loose ends. A delay is as good as a rest.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Listen to reason and accept that partners also wish to resolve joint problems. Soon you may expect to receive thanks for past efforts, or plaudits for your more successful endeavours. Such appreciation is no more than you deserve. It will certainly provide a pleasant boost to your confidence.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The Moon now inaugurates a new three-month period of success and fulfilment, at least for all Librans who are capable of looking on the bright side. Specific areas which will benefit include everything to do with travel, education or the law. It’s all a question of tuning in to the larger picture.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Your sign has stronger associations with money than many of the others, and I believe that, after today, you will begin to feel your business sensibilities stirring. Emotionally your passions will be more alert – you’ll be looking for a challenge in a relationship.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Those of you with major schemes on the go, whether personal or professional should reach a satisfactory turning-point. In love, you’ll prefer the company of old and tested companions to new excitement. You have much to learn from people who have already had the experiences which are now coming your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It looks as if your work or similar responsibilities are about to increase drastically. On the whole, this will be a welcome development even though you may be taken aback by the rate of change. Yet, there does seem to be a great deal happening at the moment which is taking you on to a more positive personal course.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Over the next couple of days, the powerful and emotional Moon will come to your aid, enabling you to break any deadlocks and shift any obstacles, even those which seemed insurmountable until not so long ago. It’s strange how quickly circumstances change when you’re looking the other way.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Those of you aiming for domestic improvements will find events over the next few days helpful and reassuring, although if major schemes, including a move of home, are on the agenda, there seem to be few signs of real, solid, tangible movement just yet.