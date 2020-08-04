Horoscope Today August 04, 2020: Aries, Libra, Cancer, Taurus, Scorpio, and other signs — check astrological prediction Horoscope Today August 04, 2020: Aries, Libra, Cancer, Taurus, Scorpio, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: Looking at the long-term, you are coming to a period when many of the powerful events which are lining up will appear to be completely outside your control. However, there will be plenty of space for you to slide between the gaps and exploit the gulf between one pressure and another.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: There are times when you can be so very stubborn, but once you have let go you will be able to turn almost any situation to your advantage. At the present time it’s all very much a matter of confidence. If you are to do your best, then you need to know that you actually can succeed!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: Mercury, the symbol of bright ideas, has a reputation for stirring up mischievous behaviour. This is bound to be enhanced under its current imaginative relationship with Neptune and Pluto, so you may break the rules – all within reason of course!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: All your instincts must be telling you to stay and put up a fight. However, the danger is that you’ll be fighting old battles and, even if you win, it is unlikely to do you much good. And then there’s the little matter of whether other people will back down – which they probably won’t!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: What is revealed now may make you realise that people at home were keeping you in the dark long before you ever suspected it. Hopefully, your sense of humour is sufficient for you to take practical jokes in good part. If it’s not, then please lighten up now – while you still have time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: On a day when the Moon is roughly on your side, the opportunities for self-improvement are limitless. You may even return to activities from which you were once inexplicably barred. Hopefully, you yourself are also no longer making the same old excuses.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: You should never try to blame others for your embarrassment, or for any irritation you feel over a current dilemma. There is no need to hold others responsible, for you can rectify the situation without their support. It will be tougher by yourself, but you might have a greater sense of satisfaction at the end.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: You should now be beginning to feel very much more optimistic about your family situation, and confident that before the week is out the expected light will be well and truly at the end of what has been a very long tunnel. In other words, you can live in hope!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: You may turn your gaze to professional affairs and see to it that all details are safely covered, if not by you then at least by others who are competent and responsible. There is no point in hanging back, not when there is so much to gain by moving forward.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: Your urge to make a stable nest and build a firm emotional base is powerful, but must now be paid for. Your financial hopes will have to be justified by your available resources, otherwise you’ll have to think again. But when it comes to finding the answers, perhaps two heads will be wiser than one.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: You may be spoilt for choice. The only drawback is the possibility that you’re so used to being told that such-and-such a thing is not for you, that you’ll completely fail to notice when a golden opportunity passes by. Keep your eyes open!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: Your solar chart is in a slightly peculiar state, and you seem to be even more reticent about your true feelings than ever you were in the past. Could the reason be that you made a commitment, but forgot to tell anyone about it? If so, then do something about it before friends get the wrong idea.

