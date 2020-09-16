Horoscope Today September 16, 2020: Capricorn, Libra, Aquarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today September 16, 2020: Pisces, Libra, Aquarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Although you may still be feeling slightly perturbed by recent clashes at home or at work, there is much you can do to ensure that good feeling is restored sooner rather than later. Partners will thank you for your patience and consideration. You’ll cash in your rewards next year.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There still seems to be solid support coming from the helpful relationship between the Sun and Venus, your ruler. What you should realise now is that everything, including events which are frankly unwelcome, has a purpose. Keep an eye on your purse, as you could be misled or otherwise overcharged.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If colleagues and associates have been attempting to discourage you from taking the plunge or accepting a tempting offer, the reason is not because they wish to hold you back, but that events have left them behind. The Moon’s occupation of your chart sets you up for the top job. Can you take the plunge?

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Make the most of all those deep, colourful and transformative experiences which are taking place in your personal life and partnerships. However, some of you may currently feel rather reserved and suspicious of other people’s motives. Yet if someone else has undermined you, they probably did so unintentionally.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Taking a short-term perspective on current trends, it seems clear that lady luck is smiling on you. The only problems arise from your own failure to control your passions or take responsibility for your own intense emotions. You will soon discover just how much a close partner has been helping you – without your even knowing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You’re in an ambitious mood, anxious to do your best and eager to take first place. Much depends on your general approach to partnerships. You should now be prepared to open up and acknowledge the powerful role that other people, not just close friends, have to play in your affairs.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Jupiter is playing a beneficial role in the active sector of your solar chart, and has been for some time. Seeing that this planet’s presence is being reinforced by Venus, it is clear that the prospects for a pleasurable holiday or long-distance adventure have never been brighter. Make plans now!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Some people are undoubtedly well-disposed towards you. Others are not. In either case your main task is to manage personal relationships with tact and wisdom, giving credit where it is due. When a tricky choice comes up you can probably both have your cake and eat it, going for every available option at the same time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The Moon’s relationship with your house of marriage is a welcome sign that partnerships will move to a higher level. There are a number of issues which need to be handled with kid gloves, especially as emotional undercurrents could lead to enforced changes before very long. Tread carefully and with regard for everyone’s feelings.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There is still a chance that sensational planetary aspects will fire your imagination and enable you to make enormous strides. You still have some way to catch up if you are to make up for lost ground. Don’t worry too much if partners are still stressed out. Life will be more relaxed soon.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Since Mars and Venus are sending a mixture of challenging and helpful aspects to your sign, you must expect partners to keep you on your toes. For those of you in search of pleasurable experiences, there are no limits. And, if you are hoping to fall in love, hang on; it could just be your turn next.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

All the signs are that professional pursuits are centred on monetary hopes and ambitions. This is perhaps not surprising in view of the need to deal with what can only be described, with no understatement whatsoever, as an emergency! And please remember the old saying, forewarned is forearmed.

