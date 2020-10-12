Horoscope Today October 12, 2020: Cancer, Pisces, Leo, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today October 12, 2020: Aquarius, Leo, Gemini, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There’s a certain pleasing symmetry in the fact that the Moon plays such a powerful role in your chart. You may visualise this as a perfect time to make a fresh start, particularly in an intense emotional relationship, but there’s no reason why you should restrict yourself to personal matters.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Probably the best thing you can do today is spend a little time in quiet reflection, mulling over the problem of how to make it up to a special person, or perhaps how to reconcile friends who have fallen out. You’re interested in the truth – much to your credit.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There are few indications as to why partners may be irritated. One possibility is that long-term financial commitments are setting them on edge. Another is that they are annoyed by your attitude to money, or perhaps by their belief that you take them for granted.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Personally, and emotionally you seem to be pulled in different directions at the moment. This may not be unusual, so hopefully you should by now know how to deal with such little downs amidst the occasional ups. It’s all a matter of striking a sensible balance.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The tide of fortune has not yet completely turned and, when it does, you will have to make some very fast decisions. If your work life appears to be bogged down in bureaucracy, be patient and take whatever time is necessary to work through it. And, if you wish, you may let partners set the pace at home.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You can think of the next few weeks as a time to take on even greater challenges, both personally and professionally. The immediate requirement, though, is to consult family members and take decisions about your home. Try to do your best for others as well as yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Venus, planet of love, holds you under its sway, enhancing a general feeling of well-being. However, lurking beneath the surface is a deep unconscious demand for personal freedom which will put a strain on at least one close relationship. Hopefully you’ll deal with it with your usual grace.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Don’t be tempted to use finances as a lever because you never know when current actions could rebound on you. It could be next month before long-term plans bear fruit, so do yourself a favour and think ahead. Don’t wait for fate to step in and determine the outcome.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There’s a sense of anticipation in the air. It seems likely that events which have been taking place almost unnoticed, perhaps behind the scenes, are shortly to come into the open. Whatever you do, don’t force the pace, and don’t make a partner feel as if they’re trapped in a corner.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

On no account should you do or say anything which might upset or alienate partners or business associates. The fact is that one particular planet – Mercury – indicates that you don’t yet know your own mind. Another – Venus – suggests that you can persuade other people to back you in any case.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You really do have an awful lot going for you, although for some reason today seems like a good time to have a moan. Perhaps you’re already experiencing the first emotional ripples from the next serious Saturnine alignment, or maybe you’re just fed up with someone who has let you down!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

When planets move through enthusiastic parts of your chart, they oblige you to be a little less passive than is your wont. So it is that today’s lively Moon makes it clear that you should not, indeed must not, sit on the sidelines. But making up your mind could be harder than you think.

