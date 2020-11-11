Horoscope Today November 11, 2020: Cancer, Pisces, Aries, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today November 11, 2020: Check your astrological prediction here.

ARIES (Mar 12 – Apr. 20)

It’s time to de-stress! To be quite specific for once, this is an absolutely ideal moment to book in for a peaceful time, tucked away in a rural retreat. Otherwise, you will just have to make do! Whatever you’re up to, though, make physical fitness your first priority.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Now is the moment to stick to your principles. Your cautious, conservative plans are favoured: come out of the woodwork and claim your birthright as a traditionalist and don’t let anyone persuade you that you need to break your favourite habits. By the way, this is also a perfect period for the young-at-heart.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Professional decisions, whether taken by you or a partner, must combine a sense of what is necessary financially, together with an understanding of what will enable you to enhance the quality of your life. Start by building firm foundations: this is no time for fanciful dreamers.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You have high principles, no doubt about that. The only question at the present time is whether you are prepared to make the necessary compromises and accept half a loaf rather than none. Actually, financial pressures build up as the days pass, with a major opportunity at the end of the week.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Comforting developments are due today, perhaps because there’s a prevailing sense that security is a necessary attribute of the civilised lifestyle. You should receive some welcome reassurance before long. Until then, continue to do the right thing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Matters of a long-term financial or business nature must be set aside for a while, for a number of very good reasons. For a start, it is personal issues which count for more. And, secondly, it is a short-term gamble which is likely to do you most good. But your timing must be perfect!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There are sound astrological reasons why this is an opportune moment to sort out various personal affairs. For one thing, it seems pretty certain that partners will respond to your suggestions with understanding and sympathy and plenty of warmth.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The most prominent planet of the moment is Saturn, a serious celestial body which encourages you to explain yourself clearly, come to sensible decisions and put your ideas into practice. But how do you do this? By making as much effort as you possibly can!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Although there’s some movement at home, I feel that you’re still in the planning stage as far as major long-term ventures are concerned. You’ve a little while to go yet before you can crank yourself into top gear. Glad to say, though, you should have a much more positive outlook very soon.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Others’ expectations of you are not always fair. Yet the question is; how should you respond to their demands? By ignoring them, perhaps? Maybe the best way forward is to put extra effort into your own favourite activities -and steer clear of unwanted confrontation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

What on earth is happening with your finances? The presence of that muddled sign, Pisces, certainly seems to be suggesting confusion and possibly one or two bad buys, yet something very wonderful may come out of current discussions. That has to be worth the wait.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Secret romances are suggested by the current frivolous planetary alignment, as are charitable ventures and determined efforts to help other people. Your pleasure-loving instincts are emerging, as are your selfless ideals. What a potentially perfect position to be in!

