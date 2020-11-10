Horoscope Today November 10, 2020: Cancer, Pisces, Aries, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today November 10, 2020: The Moon's position today is not considered a classically advantageous one for Taureans, yet it could encourage you to put more effort into a close relationship.

ARIES (Mar 12 – Apr. 20)

The general planetary configuration this week is rather laid back, encouraging you to move along at a slower pace, perhaps a relaxed amble rather than your typical gallop. Mind you, the pressure will begin to rise again by the very end of the week. Get ready!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Moon’s position today is not considered a classically advantageous one for Taureans, yet it could encourage you to put more effort into a close relationship. It could also enhance your delight in languid and harmonious conditions, especially at work.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

A crucial factor in your present affairs must be the location of Mercury, your normally astute planetary ruler, in a slightly muddled region. This is persuading you to ignore the facts and follow your intuition. On the plus side, though, you will soon have a chance to change your mind.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Lunar alignments focus your attention on that most Cancerian of concerns, your home and family. This is one of those days when Jupiter, planet of goodwill, is bound to lift your spirits and raise your morale. It could also show you how to turn a mistake to your advantage!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Nothing can really prevent you from making your point with colour and passion. A frank exchange of views is called for and you should not shirk the responsibility to lay your cards on the table. You need to put your material security first – just for a change.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You have a well-deserved reputation for being an honest and reliable individual. However, over the coming days, it may be partners who can teach you a thing or two about the proper way to conduct yourself. Listen carefully, for you will learn more than you expected.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Venus, the planet with special responsibility for your affections, is on your side. This is bound to cheer you up and induce you to look on the bright side. It is also encouraging you to check out practical details. You might even spot a way to close a financial loop-hole.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The time is fast approaching when you must cheer the domestic base or family home up a little. Venus and Mars are encouraging you to invite friends round and indulge in a spot of entertaining, much as part of the Scorpionic spirit resists such outgoing ventures.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The Moon is approaching a powerful position in your solar chart, but it’s not there yet. The only reasonable conclusion is that you must pay much greater attention to people at large, not just close friends, and take pains to ensure the quality of your presentation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Manners, as they say, maketh Man, not to mention Woman. As long as the Moon is in its present position, I am afraid you have little choice but to be scrupulous in your behaviour – and utterly charming. You have a rare ability to work out what other people are really thinking, and that should help you avoid a disagreement.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your mood this evening may be quite sharply differentiated from the way you feel during the day. That’s partly to do with the Sun’s daily cycle. Perhaps something will happen around late afternoon to annoy or disturb you, or even to interest and stimulate you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You have been around for long enough to know that there is a great deal to be said for keeping your own counsel. Yet you have probably thought deeply and long enough about one particular subject to be ready to speak your mind. Take a deep breath and make sure the words come out in the right order!

