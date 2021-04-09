Horoscope Today, April 9: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

THE DAY TODAY

I want to say some more about time, the topic which astrologers study. One idea which interests a lot of astrologers is how different times are linked. Some say that when certain planets are active we experience the same conditions as we did the last time the same pattern occurred, only in a slightly different form.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Both the professional and business regions of your chart are looking profoundly unstable. The only certain consequence is that where there is change, there lies opportunity. Seize it while you can, for the same offer might not come round again, at least not until your desires have altered.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your mind and emotions are buzzing with energy. Life is full of potential for endings, but also for new beginnings. Sometimes this will be difficult, sometimes easy. Do yourself a favour and look at the underlying purpose of even apparently chance events.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Intensity in relationships will be matched by a sense of insecurity and anticipation in finances. Psychologists have long noted the connections between money and desire, and you will be trying to balance your need for emotional stimulation with your longing for material security.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

This doesn’t look like a good moment for compromise. This isn’t to say that you shouldn’t try, but that your efforts will probably fall on stony ground. It’s far better to state your case as honestly as you can, and give others a fair hearing.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Watch out at work – and in all dealings with people in authority. Such ambitious and pompous people are likely to be increasingly irrational, even though they imagine they are being incredibly reasonable. Don’t rise to provocation, for you’ll be walking straight into a trap.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It is time to dredge your psychological and emotional depths for every single forgotten talent and creative gift. There have been few moments as good as this for creative self-expression, so indulge yourself while you can. And don’t let routine duties stand in your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your finances could be in turmoil, your family life driven by radical change. The very least that you can expect is that someone close will put on an emotional display and flounce out! Will you run after them? Well, you’ll have to take a good, long look at the situation, and make a cool and calculated decision.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Mercury, ruling your intellect, now links up with Pluto, the planet which signifies your deepest instincts. The best that can be hoped for is a flash of enlightenment; the worst, that you’ll mistake your personal desires for universal truth and end up on the wrong track.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

A business association, joint financial arrangement or intensely personal matter has been fraught with difficulties. If these are brought into the open, everyone will know where they stand and all will be well. If you can create harmony now then it should last for a long time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If anything, today’s social and emotional patterns are more dramatic, revolutionary and unpredictable than yesterday’s. It will be a rare individual indeed who gets through the day without at least one intriguing encounter. There is nothing to say except expect the unexpected!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The gulf between what is said and what is not is so great that any real understanding seems impossible. The only truth seems to be the old mystical paradox that nothing is true. It could now be time to let a friend into a secret, by the way.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It’s because of your deep and intuitive understanding of the truly bizarre nature of reality that you’re in a better position than most people. In fact, if you care to start implementing a few of your dreams you could do very nicely indeed.