Horoscope Today, April 9, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Your most intimate personal concerns are under intense scrutiny. But so also are your very powerful public ambitions. This therefore promises to be a weekend of considerable interest. A twist will come when someone you barely know becomes interested in you!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Today’s multi-layered planetary configurations are superb from the Taurean point of view. The list of activities which stand to benefit is long and varied, including holiday and travel plans, legal affairs and educational aspirations. You could also be fighting hard for your principles.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Generous Jupiter’s presence in an intense part of your chart should be sufficient to protect you from the worst features of an imminent upheaval and enable you to prosper. The lessons you learn now – and over the next month – should guarantee you a prosperous future.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There really is very little that you can’t achieve at the present time, so set your hopes as high as you can. Ultimately, though, it’s your creative gifts which determine whether you succeed or fail. One thing to remember is to take as much rest as you need.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s a feature of astrological life that important developments often take place before you’ve figured out what’s happening! That is why the real impact of current improvements may therefore not be understood for some time to come. Have faith in your future.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may develop a more independent approach to life in general – one based on your individual and unique, creative skills. In spite of current delays, you will shortly be able to see the value of such a course of action. But, then, patience is one of your better virtues!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Consciously, your desires seem to be directed towards achieving the respect of your peers and status in the community. Yet I would hazard a guess that what really drives you is the desire for real emotional security and genuine approval from your family.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Travel and overseas connections are now assuming a much greater importance. Yet so is the need to achieve a genuine spiritual understanding of your life and the important direction you are currently taking. You want the best and, with sufficient self-discipline, you’ll get it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It is difficult to know exactly how deep the weekend’s developments will go. Probably it is true to say that, while some of you may be concerned solely with superficial financial arrangements, others will be dealing with profound questions, such as the value you put on your life as a whole.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You’re feeling the need to battle for worthy causes – and fight for your freedom. It would be an understatement to say that you can get your way in almost any area of human activity. And that’s quite something! Be sure to pay attention to every tiny detail.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Relationships with children should be much improved. On a deeper level, so will your understanding and appreciation of what the psychologists call your inner child, the source of your creative spontaneity. The young-at-heart will be taking the lead.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Think big and go all out to develop a creative skill. You’re on a winning streak, though perhaps true success can only be judged by you, not by other people. That is why self-esteem is so important. Family members may offer you more support than you expected.