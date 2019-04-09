Horoscope Today, April 9, 2019: Leo, Virgo, Aquarius, Pisces— check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You may well get out of bed on the wrong side, but any feelings of despondency might be replaced by a mood of elation if circumstances change for the better. You can expect delays or serious talking at work, but whether these succeed is up to you. That’ why you’ll have to work out what a partner really wants.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your biggest worry is that somebody is likely to go behind your back, or that people will make arrangements without consulting you. Your own uncertainty may contribute to a slightly fraught atmosphere, but as the Sun and Moon make friends again, so your humour will improve.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Although you must behave with great dignity towards other people, you are allowed to be relatively irresponsible in relation to affairs which concern you, and you alone. Attempts to deal with children may be more time-consuming than usual, but that’ something you can live with.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Those of you in the middle of family or domestic complications should find that there are a number of solutions. Maintain a sense of principle and morality, check out legal details and seek assistance from friends. You’ll take decisions which make up for the past, but there could still be further delays.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Why this should be a time of strained relationships is not entirely clear. The problem is that a deep reservoir of goodwill seems to be upset by a tendency to rash and possibly resentful statements. I think you need to give partners the benefit of the doubt – at least for now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The pace of events is due to accelerate today, perhaps beyond what you find comfortable. However, the best way to cope with such change is to accept that the unexpected may happen – and adapt accordingly. Don’t be disturbed by delays- they’re all part of life’ rich tapestry.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

If anyone is guilty of unreasonable behaviour, it may be you. This may sound like a rather harsh judgment, but with the Moon in a particularly stormy mood, your emotions are definitely being whipped up. You probably feel like giving a partner a piece of your mind. Whether you should do so is another matter!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

This is no time to harangue friends or associates who are having a hard time. They need your support and enthusiasm, not your criticism. It’ a moment for care and compassion, not competition. After all, you can achieve so much more if you work with people rather than against them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It seems likely that, even though there is a risk of social friction, you’ll be happiest when mixing in large groups. You may feel trapped by people who get you on your own, possibly with romantic designs. But always remember – nobody can do anything you don’t want them to.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Today’ impressionable Moon adds light to the night sky and inspiration to your life. The important consideration at such times is

whether you are prepared to put your plans into effect. If you’re feeling up to it, you can always go along with whatever is happening – and don’t panic if the pace becomes a little too hot.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The Moon produces a powerful alignment with your ninth solar house, bringing you closer to a turning-point with regard to all legal questions, foreign connections and educational ambitions. Sensible Aquarians are planning extra-special holidays, combining pleasure with self-improvement.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Jupiter is an adequate guarantor of your rights and interests. You are therefore on such a positive path that not even a financial disappointment or setback is likely to undermine your confidence and resolve. Above all, it is awakening your awareness of spiritual dimensions.