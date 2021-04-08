Horoscope Today, April 8: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

THE DAY TODAY

The other day I had another argument with someone who demanded to know how on earth the planets could influence events in our lives, given that they are so far away. We have a number of answers to this question, but one is that when we look at the vast size of the entire universe the planets are really quite close!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Watch out at work. Venus and Uranus are linked in mysterious ways, revealing that you are walking an emotional tightrope, and that you should avoid both giving offence and rising to provocation. The same advice goes for home and family matters, although the chances of a surprise are not as great as they were.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The most important patterns in your chart have a great deal to do with overseas and long-term influences. It may well be, for example, that to achieve your romantic goals, it is necessary to visit foreign parts. One way or another, you require adventure to lift your emotional life.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Everything that took place over the past few days, especially in the personal sphere, will continue to affect you over the next few months. It’s therefore important to understand the causes for both your successes and failures. And once you’ve figured out why you did what you did, you’ll do it better next time!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The power to lighten your emotional burdens is growing stronger, but whether you are prepared to take the final step is another matter. It is never easy to make a break with the past, even with old habits, but that is what you must now do. All it takes is courage!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Always remember that you hold many of the trump cards. The fact is that you depend on others for your security, but they are also relying on you to satisfy their needs. In any personal tiff, your negotiating position is therefore strong, and will remain so.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

This is no time to be a shrinking violet. Two powerful patterns in your chart urge you to let go. One lends added force to your ideas and intellect, another raises the emotional temperature, so go for it! You never know – you might just amaze yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Strange and unsettling alignments emerge from the region of your solar chart denoting home and family. On the positive side this is a moment for giving in to the emotional undercurrents. A more cautious note should be sounded by the risks of hasty and ill-judged actions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There is much to be said about intimate matters, not all of it clear or rational. In fact this is a suitable moment to chuck logic out of the window and accept that the only thing which makes much sense is how you feel. Folk who stick to the facts could be missing the point.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The spotlight is on money and relationships, always an explosive combination. Others will be coming to you with wonderful ideas for making a quick buck and grabbing a bargain, but do they really know what they’re talking about? Probably not!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Venus, planet of love, extends the hand of friendship to Uranus, ruler of sudden and dramatic change. The most important qualities in your love life now will be freedom, independence, change, variety and experimentation! That sounds like a recipe for success!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

People around you may be confused. And you are certainly perplexed. The problem seems to be that your feelings are moving very fast, and that you are having difficulty in keeping up. All you need is more time and more space. This is surely not too much to ask!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your social stars are looking quite exceptionally dramatic. You also seem to be impatient, and friends who fail to please could find themselves gently excluded from your charmed circle. You might not say anything, but your deeds will speak volumes.