Horoscope Today, April 7, 2021: Leo, Aries, Virgo and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon maintains its supportive position so you should feel relatively strong emotionally. Legal, educational and travel matters should all benefit, but the underlying need is to maintain a morally impeccable standard. That’s the best way to earn respect.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Hopefully, you are so involved with new ideas or projects that you are able to keep your distance and let others work out their problems without troubling you. You owe nothing to people to whom you have made no promises, so don’t submit to undue emotional pressure.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Partners’ fantasies may not be your business, but they have the power to make them so! You’d better take an interest from the beginning or risk causing needless offence to people who feel let down or ignored. You know the rules – if you’re nice to people now, they’ll stand by you later.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There seems to be little let-up at work or in your routine chores. Whether you’re in paid employment or tied to domestic chains, the planetary message is clear and unequivocal: stick with it! And a partner who wants you to do what they want, might just have to wait for a while!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Recently you seem to have been caught in some sort of emotional tug-of-war. The situation has now eased, although there is still plenty to come to light. Continue your inquiries, and examine your own behaviour. And, above all, be kind to people who have given you their trust.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

With so much planetary activity stressing personal ties and involvements it seems that you must make whatever effort is necessary to see that all goes according to plan. Family members, children and loved ones will be queuing up for your gentle attention!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s because enthusiastic alignments are so active that your whole outlook should be optimistic and hopeful. It’s one of those strange times when, if you believe in the best, the best may happen! And the results will be even better if you set a fine and noble example.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You might still have a few doubts, but not for much longer. There may be some sort of financial sacrifice necessary now, but a little extra spending in the short term should guarantee you extra earnings in the long run. Just how this is to happen is as yet unclear, but all will be revealed in good time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You can continue to play the game your way, even if partners have different ideas. Change the rules, move the goal posts and do whatever you like to see that you come out on top. The one area where risks are taboo is financial, especially if you’re dealing with other people’s cash.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There is much uncertainty in the air and you still seem to be unsure of your own feelings. Until you have made your mind up, any commitments should only be for the short-term, if only because you need to take a fresh approach when circumstances change – as they will surely do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You are a person of contradictions. Outside, all is social confidence. Inside, all is romantic turmoil. You have no choice but to follow your feelings wherever they take you, but do tread carefully. If you can come out of this period with a friendship strengthened, then all will be well.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Any professional concerns could be a hangover from events that took place over the previous few days. Very much more important now is a group involvement which may be connected to your work, but which also affects your emotional well-being and social confidence.