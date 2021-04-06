Horoscope Today, April 6, 2021: Scorpio, Taurus, Aries and other signs — check astrological prediction

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Business matters are shooting up the agenda. It is not clear whether it’s your income or expenditure which is on the increase, only that it is joint affairs which matter. Take others’ wishes into account at every turn, especially if business and pleasure begin to merge.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Moon casts its net far and wide, encompassing your relationships along the way, so it would be foolish to imagine that the emotional level will stay as it is. You must realise that this is a partner’s chance to shine, so don’t begrudge them their advantages.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It is necessary to stay busy and keep active. The strongest region of your chart concerns work, and your purpose should be to get as much under your belt now, so as to leave you with spare time over the coming days. Even romantic matters require extra effort.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s the pleasure principle which stands out in your chart at the moment. You have a choice as to whether you direct your energies into having fun or developing long-lost creative gifts. But don’t waste your time, otherwise you’ll end up feeling as if you’ve let an opportunity slip through your hands.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There could be pressure for change at home. However, it should pass very quickly so, if you are determined to make much-needed improvements, you should seize the moment rather than leaving it until tomorrow. And don’t forget – there is nothing wrong with enjoying yourself!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You have your peculiarities, just like everyone else. Right now you should be letting friends in on the secret, spreading your wilder ideas around, and, more than anything, projecting an air of confidence and originality. But can you manage it? Well, yes, but only if you believe in yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

By the end of the coming week you will have come close to making a decision that has been put off for too long. Today, though, spare a thought for your financial situation, and do what you can to lift your earnings. You’ll need extra cash if you are to pay for a dream.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The Moon plays subtle emotional games today. This is a moment to be treasured, and you can usefully set time aside for reflecting on the past six months and meditating on the next half year. It is good to pause for thought, even if a personal plan is postponed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There is undoubtedly a great deal going on behind the scenes, even though much may exist purely in your imagination. It will therefore pay you to tread very carefully and think twice before you accuse anybody of anything. You need to get hold of all the evidence first.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Hopefully your working and domestic commitments are at a minimum. The simple reason is that your social stars are looking quite splendid and if you lived in the perfect world you’d be out on one long romantic whirl. I’m sure you’ll cope splendidly!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Consider your professional position very carefully and don’t let other people put you off or get in your way. It looks as if you will have to take on a new responsibility. Do so gladly, and once you have made a promise, do everything in your power to put it into practice.