Horoscope Today, April 6, 2019: Capricorn, Taurus, Pisces, Virgo — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Your finances are more positive than you imagine. You’re tempted to spend more than you can afford, but you don’t have to break the bank. Maybe there are bargains to be had if only you take the time to look around. A friend can point you in the right direction.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Be enterprising this weekend and seek out fresh opportunities in new areas. There may be a chance of a flutter and there’ll be no harm in that as long as you’re completely sure of your ground. By the time partners realise what is happening, you will be home and dry.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Interesting consequences may arise from chance encounters and family life will take a different turn as a result. There may be a mystery to solve around late afternoon or early evening. It’s all to do with the Sun’s position today, which means that in a few more days you’ll know the answer.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The next stage is to reconsider recent developments, and decide whether you’re happy with your progress so far. But events may soon move so fast that there’ll be little time for detailed thought. In that case, you’d just better hang on to what you’ve got.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Put the brakes on, especially in the financial department. If you can only learn to live within your means, you’ll be fine. Family affairs look easier in the afternoon, so hang in until later if you have awkward things to say – and difficult discussions to handle.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Fortunately, you’ve got what it takes to cope with current situations. You may not be experienced in practical ways, but you have a great skill in understanding human nature and predicting friends’ reactions and behaviour. Your foresight is on top form.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Weekend stars favour peace and relaxation, and you’ll achieve this desirable goal best if you pursue activities which take your mind off routine matters. Keep your eye out for hidden costs, otherwise one of your treasured plans will unravel, or take two steps back!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Look on the bright side. At least the personal pressure should be lower than it was. You’re far less likely to be subject to unfair criticism and far more likely to receive extra love and affection. That is surely cause for satisfaction. Plus, take care with cash offers.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Benevolent planetary aspects are there to be used, yet there are difficult indications which you can minimise if you wish. At this stage, it’s up to you to create your own future rather than abandoning responsibility to others. Independence is everything.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It’s a day to enjoy yourself, spend money and extend hospitality to old friends. There are domestic chores to catch up with, in which case you might find that a partner is determined to be uncooperative. But then that is their problem! You have better things to do!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The Sun is backing and boosting you as hard as it can, creating exactly the right conditions for forming new friendships and healing long-standing rifts with rivals. New initiatives which you begin now will bring unexpected twists down the line.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You switch into a more emotional phase. That finds you feeling generally more comfortable with life and less agitated by the sense that you should be somewhere else and doing something completely different. Stick close to home if it makes you feel better.