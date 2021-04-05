Horoscope Today, April 5, 2021: Sagittarius, Leo, Aries and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Although today’s stars are somewhat intense, tomorrow’s are very much lighter. You may therefore use the opportunity to deal with deep and dark emotional undercurrents without worrying whether there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. That’s because there is!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Moon is making its regular challenge to your sign, but in a rather nice sort of way. This is therefore the time of the month when you have to do what you’re told. Or perhaps it would be true to say that if you allow others to take the lead now, you’ll gain in the long run.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s undoubtedly a day to get up to date with all routine chores, secure in the knowledge that the more you achieve now, the more time you’ll have off in the future. Go for broke and you might even amaze yourself. But, if you’re liable to an attack of nerves, seek reassurance first.

Once in a while the planets send you messages which are at once helpful and constructive. Difficulties can be resolved if you rise to the challenge. However, if you take the right steps, life will be transformed for the better. In fact, there’s no way but up!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Moon is aligned with the lower reaches of your solar chart, so you may turn your attention to the foundations of your life. In other words, before you can succeed in any worldly ambitions, family matters must be resolved – and quick!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s decision time again. However, it is unlikely that choices made now will be binding, so take as long as you like. The only essential proviso is that you talk to as many people as possible and gain as many different points of view as you can. A little wisdom, as they say, is a good thing.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Check up on the week’s financial plans. It’s all a matter of dealing with the obvious, like whether you have enough cash in your purse. Avoid making unnecessary value judgments on partners’ behaviour, by the way, because the chances are that you’ll misunderstand their intentions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The Moon is extra strong today, so it’s your turn to shine. Your emotions may be slightly unsteady, but nothing you can’t cope with. Besides, there’s a profound businesslike air to the day’s developments, and the people who do best will be those who get on with the job in hand – and don’t get into a flap!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Keep your feelings to yourself if you wish. It’s a day to put vague suspicions to one side and instead to concentrate on whatever spiritual or mystical truth makes sense to you. When you notice the patterns that underpin your affairs, then you’ll be ready to shift them to your favour.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

By all means continue to stand your ground over partnership or domestic matters, but you should understand that it’s best to concentrate on the long-term rather than be drawn into daily squabbles. It’s the shape of things this time next year that matters.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It’s a day for winning. This is not to say that you must come first, but at least you should compete. There is nothing to be gained from dropping out or refusing to fight just because you risk failure. And if you do have an attack of self-doubt, take your cue from people who have been in the same situation – and won.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The Moon’s alignments are generally favourable and supportive, and your new understanding of your deeper purpose should help you get to grips with worldly or professional matters which have been the subject of some considerable confusion.