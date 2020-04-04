Horoscope Today, April 4, 2020: Aries, Pisces, Leo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, April 4, 2020: Taurus, Virgo, Leo, Scorpio, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, April 4, 2020: Taurus, Virgo, Leo, Scorpio, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Today, as I’m sure you know is Saturn’s Day – or Saturday. Right now, this distant planet is sailing through Libra, a sign which favours care and attention to detail. It follows that people who are meticulous and practical will tend to do best, while those who are lazy and careless could come seriously unstuck! It’s up to us which side we take!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There’s no point in making choices unless you do something about them. Decisions concerning home or family affairs must be translated instantly into action. Otherwise you will probably forget, or just lose interest. Unexpected news may prompt a change of course.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The heat has definitely been on lately, and only the most obstinate and stubborn Taureans have turned down certain dramatic blandishments. The best planetary influences relate to money, but your judgment will have to be nothing less than perfect! Now, there’s a tall order!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You are going to enjoy yourself more and more with every day that passes. But first there are certain hurdles to overcome, and these are probably more to do with self-knowledge than with actual events. In other words, if you know what you need, then you’ll get what you want.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There’s no reason to push yourself too hard for no purpose. Time is on your side mainly because you’re only a part of the way through an enlightened ten-year cycle. Therefore, when other people have done their worst and given their best, you will still have more to offer.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

As the weeks go by, you will come to realise that a good friend was perhaps not all they seemed. Hidden depths should be the order of the day, so you may sit back and let your imagination be your guide. If you do a favour for someone now, I am sure it will be repaid ten-fold.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There are extraordinarily powerful pressures to change, even when you don’t want to. While aggravation at home may be a very powerful factor, those of you who

have been experiencing professional pressures could suddenly realise that you can’t go on as before.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The way forward is not always as clear as you’d like. Although it may sound slightly impractical, your best course of action may be to go for whichever option seems to be the most adventurous. Keep a weather-eye on delicate legal issues though, as you don’t want disagreements at this stage.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Of all the signs of the zodiac, yours is about to come closer to discovering the truth than any other. My best advice now is to stay cool and not be easily offended or dismayed. A last-minute financial rush may be good for you. Just for once, an instant decision might be the best.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You’ve done well. Nobody can deny that. Having stuck to your guns and made others realise just how tough you can be, you must now sit back and listen to them. Now is the worst time to imagine you can wind anybody up, or otherwise belittle their interests.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

What takes place now could be the climax of months of effort. Work seems to be the key to a successful day, but that doesn’t necessarily mean paid employment. Just make sure that, by the end of the day, there are as few outstanding unfinished chores as possible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The past few months seem to have coincided with better personal relationships. Other people have been giving you fewer problems, and you seem to have become more confident. Today you may find time to relax and enjoy the fruits of your many emotional labours.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There are so many demands on your energy, that it scarcely seems possible that you’ll have any space to rest or put your feet up, or otherwise wallow in your time off. For once, Pisces, you seem to have a purpose of your own! People who think you’re their unpaid servant will have to back away!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.