Horoscope Today, April 4, 2019: Leo, Aries, Taurus, Virgo, Libra – check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Your long-term cycle is distinctly secretive. You may feel that other people are too nosy. You may well be right. But that’s not the issue. The real question is whether you are being too defensive. Perhaps you should just lighten up and let other people know what you’re thinking.

Advertising

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

An interesting planetary picture affects your home life, hopefully bringing with it an enjoyable atmosphere. Choose the morning if you have important issues to clear up with close friends and partners. In spite of appearances, by the way, your life has changed forever.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’ll be dealing with people who are inclined to vacillate, and you could be frustrated by a failure to tie partners down. However, go ahead with meetings

which have already been arranged, because at the very least the social side of life will be fun.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’ve been involved in relations’ activities, possibly to the detriment of your own interests. If property issues are under consideration it’s best to let people know where you stand. The last thing you want to do now is make a mistake which will haunt you for years!

Advertising

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The cards are stacked in your favour. That doesn’t mean that you can afford to take advantage of other people’s good nature, though. It is far more important to slow down and work out how you can spread any good fortune around, rather than assuming it’s all intended for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Mercury, the planet of communication and ideas, is coasting through your chart, assisting your finances and encouraging you to think about your security. Your intuition is on top form and you’ll be able to sense the consequences of financial actions with great accuracy. Take care if it’s your own cash you’re risking, though!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Travel conditions may not be at their best at the beginning of the day, and all activities will benefit from additional care and precautions. Don’t let your guard down, as there’s a hint of confusion on the horizon: people at home will be saying one thing but doing another.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Positive trends in money matters should by now have offset certain dubious developments. Make great efforts to sell your ideas and promote your skills, even if there are no immediate prospects of change at work. It now looks as if you will have to compromise in an emotional relationship: confrontation will not work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Give thought to monetary issues today, as careful preparation now will save you money later on. When the time comes to make a judicious investment, you’ll be thankful that the financial decisions you took were the correct ones. You could soon be on the move, incidentally, as by all accounts your nomadic instincts are stirring.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If the answer to recent questions posed by partners is ‘yes’, then press ahead with joint activities. If you remain undecided, there’s still plenty of time to reconsider the issues; all the more so if your professional future depends on it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Mixed indications on the money front suggest you’re in for rewards for extra effort, and it looks as if there’s good progress in long-term plans. There could be disturbances in group activities though, quite possibly as a result of your own actions.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It may not be the best day for launching new initiatives – but maybe that’s a good thing. Perhaps you’ll have more time to think. And that could well make the difference between rushing in to a rash commitment on the one hand, or holding back and saving yourself for better things, on the other.