Horoscope Today, April 30: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction: Taurus, follow your instincts, remembering, though, that it may be necessary to go it alone.

THE DAY TODAY

I was in discussion with some of world’s leading astrophysicists recently. They are very excited by something very strange. Ten years ago we thought we knew ninety-nine percent of everything there is to know about the universe. Astonishingly, the figures have been reversed and now ninety-six percent of the cosmos is a complete mystery!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The focus is shifting towards financial affairs, in particular to the need to balance income and expenditure – not an easy task. Domestic repairs, maintenance and improvements of all sorts will be necessary, although partners must be in agreement.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The movement of that magnetic planet Mars adds passion and vigour to turbulent aspects, and could set your imagination on fire. Follow your instincts, remembering, though, that it may be necessary to go it alone. After all, your instincts are yours – not other people’s!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may fear a build-up of circumstances against you, bringing challenges and battles, possibly of a personal nature. It may be some time before the exact cause of current friction is clear. However, it could soon turn out to beconnected to younger people or children.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Put more energy into improving your personal relationships. You need partnerships with people with whom you are intellectually compatible, but this may require you to develop a number of interests you’ve ignored until now. You may be involved in a secret conversation – but even you won’t know what is really being said!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Your professional ambitions are set to receive a massive boost. However, the prospect of a large financial outlay could affect your judgment over a private or personal matter. The two are closely connected and you’ll find out exactly how by the beginning of next week.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may be forced to alter certain plans before long, even those which apparently have been tightly sewn up. You must now be thankful that a close friend has shown you the newest way forward. You probably find it hard to understand just how much you have taught them over the last month.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

If you’re honest with yourself, you’ll admit that you can be devious on occasion, and that this is one such time. You may be tempted to go behind someone’s back for the noblest of reasons, but you must be prepared to take the consequences – perhaps within three weeks.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

This is one of those times when you must be more assertive than you’ve often been, or else you’ll be pushed around by people who may be no tougher than you. You should have the single-minded direction to get what you want. I know you’ve been bogged down by detail, but not for much longer.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

A long period of concentration on worldly issues is coming to an end, which means of course that a new phase of life is beginning. You must allow yourself as much time as possible to focus on all personal ambitions; you have about another two weeks in all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

After recent stress you may be ready for a holiday, but you’ll be busy for some while yet. If you were to take time off now, you’d probably find you’d have little space to sit back and rest. In any case, next week’s lunar alignment is likely to find you even busier.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The pace is hotting up at home, and if you think big you’ll probably achieve your aims. There seems to be scope for increased status in your community, perhaps through voluntary activities. Keep talking, though, otherwise partners will lose touch – and you’ll lose face.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Get into gear if you’ve been considering dabbling in stocks and shares or risking a financial gamble. Cover all your options and realise that this is no time to make a fast buck, however lucky you feel. What you need out of money is security – but it’s how you get it that’s important.